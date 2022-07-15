EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans on Ramayan and Shuddhi; Reveals Sanjay Dutt’s future plans

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans can’t keep calm as the handsome hunk is all set to return to the big screen after four years. The actor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera and he is quite excited about it. Interestingly, he has some exciting projects in his kitty like Animal, Luv Ranjan’s next, etc which have got his fans excited. In fact, there have been reports that he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan which will also star Hrithik Roshan in the lead. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Hrithik will play the role of Raavan while Ranbir will be seen as Ram in the movie.

And now, in his recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir has spilled beans about the movie and said that nothing has been finalised as of now. Talking about Ramayan, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor stated, “I am in talks but nothing has been finalised”. On the other hand, when Ranbir was quizzed if he is also in talks with Karan Malhotra for Shuddhi. To this, the actor asserted, “Karan has never offered me. I don't even know the full story of Shuddhi. We have spent four years together, no idea. We have never spoken. But I know his other ideas and he has many exciting ideas”.

Furthermore, Ranbir’s co-star Sanjay Dutt was quizzed about his future projects and the actor stated that he has nothing in hand as of now. Soon, Ranbir revealed, “We were just talking actually, Sanju sir is travelling. He is going to take a holiday and do some work also”. As of now, they are looking forward to the release of Shamshera on July 22, 2022.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor wanting to play negative roles prompts an endearing reaction from Sanjay Dutt