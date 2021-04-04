EXCLUSIVE: Sheetal Thakur shares an update about Vikrant Massey’s health: He doesn’t have any heavy symptoms

Last week, Vikrant Massey took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has quarantined himself in Bhopal.

Last week, Vikrant Massey informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I am taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY,” the actor wrote on Instagram. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vikrant’s fiance Sheetal Thakur has shared an update on the actor’s health.

“Vikrant is still in quarantine. He was shooting in Bhopal, when he tested positive for the virus, and obviously since he can’t travel back he immediately quarantined himself there. He doesn’t have any heavy symptoms and is coping well. I am in touch with him and there is nothing major to worry about. Unfortunately everyone is catching the virus now, but it's important that we all take proper precautions to safeguard ourselves from it,” says Sheetal. Vikrant celebrated his 34th birthday on April 3. Sheetal took to Instagram to wish her beau. She posted a picture of Vikrant and captioned it as, “Thank god you were born. Happy birthday!”

Vikrant too thanked his fans on Instagram on Sunday. “Delighted. Honoured. Blessed. To receive all your heartfelt wishes, sincere prayers & deep affection on my birthday. Smiling from ear to ear, as you made it so special. Lots of Love right back at you. Hoping for virus-free hugs soon. Gratitude,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Vikrant will next be seen in Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar alongside South superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

Also Read | Mumbaikar First Look: On Vikrant Massey’s birthday, Vijay Sethupathi unveils new poster of the movie

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×