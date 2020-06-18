EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput had no financial trouble; charged Rs 8 crore per film, reveals close friend
It's just been four days to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the nation is still reeling with the shock. Family members, industry insiders, friends, fans, followers - everyone are deeply saddened by his untimely demise. But this also led to several speculations, some absolutely unnecessary. Among the ones that's being discussed is how the actor was going through troubled times financially. But a close friend of the actor nulls all such reports.
On condition of anonymity, our source, who also happens to be an industry insider and one of Sushant's few close friends, shares, "Sushant wasn't going through a financial trouble as is being discussed. He had a few films lined up and a few more in discussion. From what I know, his dates were all booked till mid-next year. If he signed the other two films, he would have had five projects by 2022. He was also charging to the tune of Rs 8 crore per project."
ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to do a film with Aanand L Rai; filmmaker shattered at his demise
Not just that, one of the producers had even willingly wanted to pay him more than his original remuneration. "There were two producers who were planning to meet him later this month. Since he wasn't in touch with them, they had spoken to one of his close buddies and even shared how they would love to pay him to the tune of Rs 11 crore for their film, a riveting drama." After the sad news of his death took over, several reports have stated that he was already in talks for two projects with director Anand Gandhi - a film and a web series and had also signed Rumi Jaffrey's next - a romcom with Rhea Chakraborty. Apart from these three films, we also told you how he was the top contender currently for the Bhaichung Bhutia biopic and was also in advanced discussion with Aanand L Rai for a film.
ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut calls out Mukesh Bhatt for comparing Sushant Singh Rajput with Parveen Babi
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Why does the source have to be anonymous?
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Liers liers liers..
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Why would they lie ??
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
This is really ENOUGH!!! I mean what is the point of discussing what if scenarios. Why can't any of you find out and clarify who was behind that MeToo smear campaign if you truly cared for him!
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Exactly my point! MeToo campaign, multiple fake blinds in the last several months - who is behind all that
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
He could have invested them wisely and forgotten about god fathers in filmdom . why did he have to commit suicide for this ?what a-waste of an intelligent life .