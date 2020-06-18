EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput had no financial trouble; charged Rs 8 crore per film, reveals close friend

While it is being largely speculated that the Gen-Y star was going through a rough patch financially, one of his close friends has nullified all such reports. In fact, it's now revealed that he had a few films lined up and had a steady inflow of cash as well. Read details inside.

It's just been four days to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the nation is still reeling with the shock. Family members, industry insiders, friends, fans, followers - everyone are deeply saddened by his untimely demise. But this also led to several speculations, some absolutely unnecessary. Among the ones that's being discussed is how the actor was going through troubled times financially. But a close friend of the actor nulls all such reports.

On condition of anonymity, our source, who also happens to be an industry insider and one of Sushant's few close friends, shares, "Sushant wasn't going through a financial trouble as is being discussed. He had a few films lined up and a few more in discussion. From what I know, his dates were all booked till mid-next year. If he signed the other two films, he would have had five projects by 2022. He was also charging to the tune of Rs 8 crore per project."

Not just that, one of the producers had even willingly wanted to pay him more than his original remuneration. "There were two producers who were planning to meet him later this month. Since he wasn't in touch with them, they had spoken to one of his close buddies and even shared how they would love to pay him to the tune of Rs 11 crore for their film, a riveting drama." After the sad news of his death took over, several reports have stated that he was already in talks for two projects with director Anand Gandhi - a film and a web series and had also signed Rumi Jaffrey's next - a romcom with Rhea Chakraborty. Apart from these three films, we also told you how he was the top contender currently for the Bhaichung Bhutia biopic and was also in advanced discussion with Aanand L Rai for a film.

