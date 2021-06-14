EXCLUSIVE: Tripti Dimri joins Shahid Kapoor for Sujoy Ghosh’s next; Shoot expected to start in September

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has Jersey, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web show and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna in the pipeline.

Pinkvilla had recently reported that and filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh are teaming up for a feature film. A source in the know had informed that the Kabir Singh actor and Sujoy have been discussing a potential collaboration for a while now, and things have finally fallen in place. While not much is known about the genre of the film, it is being speculated that it might roll on the floors this year itself. However, Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on this much awaited film.

We have learnt that the makers have roped in Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri to play the leading lady in this yet-untitled project. “Tripti has really liked the script and is looking forward to collaborating with Shahid and director Sujoy. As of now the plan is to take the film on the floors in September, however final dates are yet to be locked,” informs a source close to the development. Besides this film, Tripti will also be seen in Animal alongside , Anil Kapoor and and in Qala with Irrfan Khan's son Babil.

Meanwhile, pre-production work on this Shahid and Tripti starrer is going on in full swing. Shahid too has an interesting line up of projects ahead. While he has already finished shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey, he is presently working on Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web show. He also has Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed Karna in his kitty. That will most likely roll after Shahid completes shooting for Sujoy’s film.

