How Ki & Ka was for my mom, Sardar Ka Grandson’s for the relationship I shared with grandparents: Arjun Kapoor

Meanwhile, the actor is expected to start shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns from this month

After Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, will be seen in Kaashvi Nair’s Sardar Ka Grandson, Pavan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The actor was expected to start shooting for the latter from this month. Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun opened up about Sardar Ka Grandson which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta. “How Ki & Ka was for my mother, Sardar Ka Grandson is for the relationship I shared with my grandparents. Lots of kids are close to their grandparents, and I don't think there has ever been a film about grandparents and grandchildren. As a performer there is a huge chunk of me in that film,” says Arjun.

Did he use his own personal experiences while shooting for the film? “Ofcourse I did. In fact, you’ll miss your grandparents when you watch the film, and it's a movie that every audience member will draw out of it. I wanted to do a film where I felt I could tap into that resource of mine, that I had felt so much love from my grandparents. I wanted to put that out and say these people love you even beyond your parents, and the film showcases that completely. And even what a grandchild can do for a grandparent,” Arjun informs.

He further adds, “Sometimes you might get upset with your parents, but never with your grandparents. Jitna laad aur pyaar woh bachpan mein dete hai, aap jab bade ho jate ho aapka man karta hai utna hi pyaar dene ko.”

