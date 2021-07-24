Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Nayanthara's Bollywood debut with SRK; Kartik Aaryan not doing Baiju Bawra

Nayanthara locked as the female lead of Atlee’s next with

On June 25 to celebrate 29 years of Shah Rukh Khan, Pinkvilla revealed in an article that Atlee has initiated a conversation with Nayanthara for his next with Shah Rukh Khan. The news was widely covered by the national media. And now, we can confirm that Nayanthara is locked as the female lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s next film. Read Full Story Here!

Prithviraj teams up with Premam director Alphonse Puthren

In September, Alphonse Puthren announced his return to direction with the Malayalam film, Paattu fronted by Fahadh Faasil. Soon after, he announced that superstar Nayanthara will be the female lead of the film. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the film in question has been delayed to next year and the director has now initiated conversations with Prithviraj for another feature film. Read Full Story Here!

Sunny Deol returns to Pakistan in Gadar 2

In 2001, Sunny Deol rewrote the history at the box-office with the Anil Sharma directed Gadar as the film emerged as an all-time grosser despite the clash with Lagaan. In the film, Sunny’s Tara Singh went to Pakistan for his love, Sakeena, played by Ameesha Patel. And now, we hear that the director is toying with the idea of taking Tara Singh back to Pakistan again, this time for his son. Read Full Story Here!

Neha Dhupia on pregnancy, daughter Mehr becoming an elder sister, and more

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neha opened up about embracing motherhood for the second time. “It feels exciting. Sometimes I feel like I am fully in control and incharge - I have done it once, and the person that I can go back to, seek advice or draw comparisons with - is myself, that’s not such a bad thing, and of course referring back to the family because they know best,” says Neha. Read Full Story Here!

Emraan Hashmi’s larger than life entry scene costing Rs 10 crore in Tiger 3

On May 24, we revealed that Emraan Hashmi will play the character of an ISI Agent in the and fronted Tiger 3, who is addressed as Pakistan’s Tiger. And now, we have learnt that Maneesh Sharma, Aditya Chopra and co. are leaving no stone unturned to make his antagonist as larger than life as possible as they have devised a special introductory scene costing over Rs 10 crore. Read Full Story Here!

Kartik Aaryan is not a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has wrapped up shooting for the starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, and speculations around his next have already started doing the rounds. The filmmaker is working on Baiju Bawra, and it was recently reported that Kartik Aaryan might star in the film, after stepped out of the project. Pinkvilla now has a new update on the same. We have learnt that reports of Aaryan doing Baiju Bawra are false. Read Full Story Here!

