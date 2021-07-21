EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra collaboration reports are false

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has wrapped up shooting for the starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, and speculations around his next have already started doing the rounds. The filmmaker is working on Baiju Bawra, and it was recently reported that Kartik Aaryan might star in the film, after stepped out of the project. Pinkvilla now has a new update on the same. We have learnt that reports of Aaryan doing Baiju Bawra are false.

“In the last couple of months, Kartik has been spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office many times, and while they are discussing a possible collaboration, it's not for Baiju Bawra or Heera Mandi,” informs a source close to the development. Set in the late 1800s to mid 1950s, Heera Mandi is a collaboration between Bhansali and Netflix. The 8 episodes series will reportedly feature , Manisha Koirala, , , Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta in pivotal roles. While SLB will be directing the first two and the last episodes, filmmaker Vibhu Puri will be helming the remaining ones.

Reportedly Deepika Padukone too is a part of Baiju Bawra, and speculations about her collaboration with Kartik started doing the rounds after the duo were spotted outside SLB’s office on the same day. Though both had arrived separately for their meetings. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films of the year. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also features and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Huma Qureshi too will make a special appearance in a song.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Rohit Dhawan’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi remake and

Sameer Vidwans’ next in his kitty. While Dhamaka is ready for release, Kartik is expected to start shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with and Kiara Advani soon.

