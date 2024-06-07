Can Consuming True Crime Content Have A Negative Impact On Mental Health? Here's What We Think

True Crime documentaries or series have always been a hot topic. It's not just today when OTT is at its peak, and all these stories are available to watch on the go. But in fact, even during old age, people read these stories in newspapers, they heard them on the radio shows, and then there used to be the investigative series as well.

So blaming the whole game on OTTs wouldn't be fair at all. There’s no doubt that the crime genre has become much more binge-worthy lately, with a great cast, and epic storyline that is portrayed by great directors, but it has always been one popular genre.

Well, to start off, I am no psychiatrist nor am I a person who enjoys serial killer tales. But who I was matters the most here. I have been working as a journalist, and have had chances to interview the relatives of the victims in a few cases where their close one was either dead by suicide or was suffering after a horrible incident.

On top of that, I am a metalhead and a lyricist who has written a lot of death metal songs about torture and mad scientists doing human experiments. However, even when I have been working on my songs, at times, I felt a bit too heavy and didn't enjoy what I penned.

So, how exactly do these really intriguing stories affect your mental health?

Why are we attracted to crime thrillers?

Well, it’s human behavior to be intrigued by new things. However, people usually make fun of those who enjoy the true and grizzly tales, without knowing that they hold this same emotion but for some other thing.

If it were not the case, there would not have been explorers and we wouldn’t have landed on the moon yet. It's just a keen interest.

Another reason why people tend to watch crime thrillers is that they want to know the events that took place in the past with someone else and just be prepared, just in case, they land into any such situation.

This is the most popular reason and the one that appeals to women a lot. However, given all that, watching or listening to a lot of crime tales might take a toll on your mental health.

How does it affect you? Listen to your body; there are always signs

Anything consumed too much could have an adverse effect on health. So does consuming too many crime thrillers, documentaries, podcasts, or even crime novels.

Although they prepare you for your worst nightmare, it sometimes could have a drastic change in your behavior. All I want to say is that being vigilant is good but also look at your behavior if you have become overly reactive.

It might happen that you reach a point where you’re not even leaving your house. You could stop socializing. Mind that not only the true events in history like that of Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and more are the only ones that would have adverse effects on you.

Even the fictionalized crime story changes your behavior in the same way. However, I am not asking here to totally boycott such series and even stop watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine or Only Murders in the Building, neither am I asking to stop bingeing Unbelievable, Inventing Anna, or Black Bird.

All I am asking is to be on the lookout for your own behavior. Be vigilant towards yourself. Your behavior would scream a change but you might be too deaf to hear it.

Watching too many crime scenes may make you weary and fearful, Psychologist Chivonna Childs (PhD) has stated.

With time it could even happen that instead of being curious, you would start becoming afraid. Experiencing rapid heartbeat, and shallow breathing are some of the signs that you should notice.

When to take a break?

If your behavior changes towards the crime stories, you should think about it. Pay attention to how you feel about the stories. Do you actually feel like exploring more about it? Are you feeling anxious, and stressed?

If you are experiencing mood swings or if you notice a decline in your mood and feel like the series doesn't feel good anymore, stop watching and instead go for a change in the genre.

Maybe rewatch Game of Thrones or watch Breaking Bad. However, it is always healthy to watch some comedy shows in between, watch the SNL, and simply just take a break from your daily dose of true or fictional crime tales.

