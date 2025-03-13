Ben Falcone Reveals Why His Wife Melissa McCarthy Does Not Like Him Without Facial Hair; Says, ‘She No Longer...’

Ben Falcone’s wife, Melissa McCarthy, does not like the director’s face without facial hair. In conversation with Julia Cunnigham on her show, Falcone joked that in the 19 years of his marriage with the Bridesmaid star, the actress has not once liked the former’s face without a beard. The director added that she does not care about the changing colors of his beard.

Speaking to the talk show host, Falcone opened up about his look without the mustache. He said, “It’s a pretty marked difference.” The filmmaker continued, "But also Melissa... let's just say nicely she does not enjoy the look of my face unadorned with hair.”

Further, letting out laughter, Falcone joked that his wife no longer likes his face. The Tammy director-actor admitted to looking a bit older than his actual age.

Falcone and McCarthy have been in love since 1998. While the duo went to the same school, they did not get together back then. However, the pair joining the same comedy class got them closer, and they began to date. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and shares two kids, Vivian and Georgette.

McCarthy previously talked about how her family does not allow her to be an empty nester. In conversation with People Magazine in 2023, the Spy actress revealed, "Nope, because it's never going to happen.” She went on to state, "One of my daughters was talking about maybe going to school in Scotland. And literally Ben's like, 'Your lip's twitching.'”

The actress and the filmmaker made a glamorous appearance at the start of the year at the Golden Globes awards. In the past years, Falcone has shown support for his wife, who was nominated for her movies, Spy and Can You Forgive Me?

Though the couple shares a fair share of limelight in the industry, they also make sure to spend time with each other.