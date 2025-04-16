Black Mirror Confuses Fans by Releasing Two Different Versions of Episode Titled Bête Noire; Here's Why

Spoiler alert for Black Mirror season 7

Black Mirror released two different versions of the second episode of its latest season—and the reason will blow your mind. The episode, titled Bête Noire, explores gaslighting and the human perception of reality and truth. Netflix found a meta way to convey this theme to viewers!

The episode follows Maria (Siena Kelly), a food researcher who becomes convinced that her reality is being altered by someone she knew from school. Verity is the woman who reenters Maria’s life, allegedly to manipulate her sense of reality.

For instance, Maria gets into an argument with a colleague over the name of a fried chicken franchise where her boyfriend worked. She's certain it’s called Bernies, as she owns a baseball cap from the franchise.

However, others insist the brand is called Barnies, making Maria question herself. Not only is she proven wrong, but even the name on the baseball cap changes to Barnies. Later, it’s revealed that Verity designed a technology that allows her to transport herself and Maria to alternate universes where reality is slightly altered.

A parallel universe—or an upside down, if you will. Netflix took this theme literally and released two versions of the episode. While some viewers saw Bernies as the original spelling, others saw Barnies.

The difference was noticed after a user tweeted on X that he and his friends had downloaded two different versions of the episode. “We noticed that there was a stark difference between our episodes… even the viewers are getting gaslit at 16:40!” the user wrote.

Black Mirror is a Netflix series featuring “stand-alone dramas — sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia,” according to its synopsis. The show's unique concept has garnered a cult following.

Black Mirror season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.