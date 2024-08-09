Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Spark Rumors of On-Set Tension Over It Ends With Us

Rumor has it, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the stars of It Ends With Us, might have had a falling out considering Baldoni’s absence from their joint press events, no group cast photos taken at the New York premiere, and Lively not following him on Instagram.

As It Ends With Us gears up for a strong opening weekend, fans all over social media, especially TikTok, are wondering if there is any bad blood between the lead actress/producer Lively and co-star/director Baldoni.

Fans were quick to point out that the Gossip Girl alum, author Colleen Hoover, and others involved in the film do not follow Justin Baldoni on Instagram.

This is very different from earlier, when fans would constantly see Hoover and Baldoni featured on social media platforms together during the filming.

The speculations have heightened after Lively revealed at the world premiere of this film that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, had given his input into an important scene. It was later confirmed by insiders of The Hollywood Reporter, however, that he only provided dialogue for this scene but was too busy with other projects to contribute significantly during the creation of the movie.

As a producer, she played a significant role in shaping the direction that the movie took. Lively herself reportedly commissioned another cut of the movie by Shane Reid, who edited Deadpool & Wolverine and Lively-helmed Taylor Swift’s I Bet You Think About Me music video.

Another source dismissed claims of tension, saying multiple cuts occur frequently during post-production, and eventually everyone agreed on one version, as far as he knew.

Despite the rumors, Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us is expected to be a financial success, with projections for opening weekend topping 23 million USD on a budget of 25 million USD.

