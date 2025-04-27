Blake Lively Has Husband Ryan Reynolds' Back as His Football Team Grabs 'Historical' Win Amid Rumors of Trouble in Paradise; SEE

Amid her legal drama against Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively hasn't forgotten how to cherish good moments in life. Talking about one, the actress shared a memorable tribute post after her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Rob McElhenney owned football team, Wrexham AFC historic win on Saturday.

The Age of Adeline star did not take the time to share a sweet tribute post after her husband's football team won a third promotion to reach the Championship. Lively, who was also present with Reynolds and McElhenney, took to her Instagram stories and shared a tribute post.

Advertisement

The Shallows star included a picture of the team’s co-owners hugging one another. In it, Reynolds’ joy was very apparent over the team achieving the major milestone.

Lively penned, “Back to back to back. History was made. Congratulations to @wrexham_afc I will never forget the love and elation in that town today. Thank you for sharing it with us always.”

The actress further mentioned Ryenold and McElhenney, stating, “'And to these two men, @robmcelhenney & @vancityreynolds ...the love and respect that pours out of you each and together exponentially grows and creates more joy, more possibilities, more magic, more history.”

Livley also mentioned that the picture felt to her like a “painting of all you do for so many for being so present and appreciative of every moment.”

The Red Notice star also took to his Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses, celebrating the major win of the team. Check out his post below and read the wholesome caption by him.

Advertisement

This comes amid the actress’s dramatic legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Apart from that, the couple’s names dominated headlines because of the rumors about alleged trouble in paradise in their marital life.

A source claimed to US Weekly that the lawsuits have put stress on Lively and her husband’s relationship. The source noted, “Things are tense at home given the level of scrutiny they’re facing.”

Despite the challenges, a source also told the publication that the couple is “supporting” each other. Another insider revealed to the publication that they are attempting to remain “positive and support” each other, adding, “There are good days and bad days for both of them.

ALSO READ: Will Pedro Pascal Return in The Last of Us After Shocking Death? Joel’s Future in Season 2 and Beyond Explained