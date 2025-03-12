Blake Lively to Narrate Secrets of the Penguins For National Geographic's New Docuseries Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle; WATCH

Blake Lively lends her voice to National Geographic's new wildlife odyssey, Secrets of the Penguins, amid It Ends With Us court battle against Justin Baldoni. The docu-series is premiering April 20, just ahead of Earth Day.

National Geographic's three-part docu-series is an up-close glimpse into the intriguing lives of penguins around the world. It is executive produced by Oscar-winning director James Cameron.

The series follows a two-year epic journey with a team of more than 70 scientists and crew. Nat Geo explorer and filmmaker, Bertie Gregory hosts the show that explores the habitats of the birds including a colony of 20,000 emperor penguins.

The show's crew made journeys to inaccessible places, such as South Georgia Island's inhospitable coasts, the Galapagos Islands, desert caves in Namibia, rock beaches in Cape Town, and Antarctica's Ekström Ice Shelf, and more.

The show provides pioneering wildlife moments never documented on camera in the past. Highlights include emperor penguin adults practicing their egg-balancing act with snowballs and more.

The trailer offers a glimpse of an emotionally charged and visually breathtaking ride. Gregory is spotted in the company of emperor penguins, admiring their amicable nature. He says in the trailer, "I spent my entire life trying to sneak up on shy animals; these penguins are definitely different."

Lively's voiceover adds to the visual splendor, narrating how penguins personify grit and warm family life. She points out their capability to teach, labor, and face life with courage, keeping in mind that they are little creatures.

The A Simple Favor actress says in the clip, "They teach. They toil. They practice parenting and act really brave for their size."

Secrets of the Penguins premieres April 20 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CST on National Geographic. For those ready to binge the whole adventure, all three episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning April 21.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively is currently promoting her latest film Another Simple Favor, a black comedy mystery directed by Paul Feig alongside Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, and Michele Morrone among others. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video on May 1.