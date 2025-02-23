British Film Designers Guild Awards 2025: Wicked, Conclave and More Lead Race; See Full Winners List Here

The British Film Designers Guild Awards recently had its 14th edition Production Design Awards, and we have come forth with a complete list of winners. Read on to learn who took home the accolades.

Complete winners list of British Film Designers Guild Awards 2025
Ariana Grande (YouTube)

The British Film Designers Guild (BFDG) recently held its 14th edition of the Production Design Awards on February 22, 2025. The event that was held in London saw many winners, hyping up the fans even more. 

With many big names taking home the accolade, it was Wicked and Conclave that became two major winners of the night. If you are already intrigued and eager to learn who won in which category, here’s a complete list of BFDG Awards. 

Below are the 15 categories, which include films, television, and commercials, as well as a recently welcomed category for music videos. 

COMPLETE WINNERS LIST:

Best Production Design – Commercial

John Lewis: The Window

PD: Dan Betteridge 

Art Director: Viktor Andreev

Stylist: Natalia Todorova

Best Production Design – Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter: Taste

PD: Grant Armstrong, 

AD: May Mitchell, 

SD: Kelsey Fowler

Best Production Design – Short Film

Embers

PD: Ged Clarke

SD: Menouer Samiri

Best Production Design – Planet Positive

Supported by Sky Studios Elstree

My Lady Jane

Best Production Design – Feature Film – Period

Supported by Palmbrokers 

Lee

PD: Gemma Jackson

SAD: Adam Squires

SD: Lotty Sanna
 

Best Production Design – Feature Film – Contemporary & Fantasy

Supported by Compuhire

Conclave

PD: Suzie Davies

SAD: Roberta Federico

SD: Cynthia Sleiter

Best Production Design – Major Motion Picture – Period

Supported by Revolver Motion

Gladiator II

PD: Arthur Max

SADs: Tamara Marini (Malta) and David Ingram (Morocco)

SDs: Jille Azis (Malta) and Elli Griff (Morocco)

Best Production Design – Major Motion Picture – Contemporary

Supported by TLO

A Quiet Place: Day One

PD: Simon Bowles

SAD: Nick Dent

SD: Neil Floyd

Best Production Design – Major Motion Picture – Fantasy

Supported by Shinfield Studios 

Wicked

PD: Nathan Crowley 

SAD: Ben Collins 

SD: Lee Sandales

Best Production Design – TV – Light Entertainment & Band 1 Programmes

Witches

PD: May Davies

Best Production Design – TV – Band 2 Programmes

Supported by Dell Technologies 

The Gentlemen

PD: Martyn John

SAD: Fiona Gavin

SD: Linda Wilson

Best Production Design – TV Band 3 & 4 Programmes

Supported by Great Point Studios 

House of the Dragon S2

PD: Jim Clay

SAD: Dominic Masters

SD: Claire Richards

Outstanding Contribution to the Art Department

Supported by Pinewood Studios

Danny Rogers- Art Director

Lifetime Achievement

Supported by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden

(2 winners)

Gavin Bouquet – Production Designer

Charmian Adams – Supervising Art Director

Peter Lamont Spotlighting New Talent

Supported by Crew HQ

Nivitha Muralikrishna – Art Dept Assistant / Junior Draughtsperson

