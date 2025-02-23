British Film Designers Guild Awards 2025: Wicked, Conclave and More Lead Race; See Full Winners List Here
The British Film Designers Guild Awards recently had its 14th edition Production Design Awards, and we have come forth with a complete list of winners. Read on to learn who took home the accolades.
The British Film Designers Guild (BFDG) recently held its 14th edition of the Production Design Awards on February 22, 2025. The event that was held in London saw many winners, hyping up the fans even more.
With many big names taking home the accolade, it was Wicked and Conclave that became two major winners of the night. If you are already intrigued and eager to learn who won in which category, here’s a complete list of BFDG Awards.
Below are the 15 categories, which include films, television, and commercials, as well as a recently welcomed category for music videos.
COMPLETE WINNERS LIST:
Best Production Design – Commercial
John Lewis: The Window
PD: Dan Betteridge
Art Director: Viktor Andreev
Stylist: Natalia Todorova
Best Production Design – Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter: Taste
PD: Grant Armstrong,
AD: May Mitchell,
SD: Kelsey Fowler
Best Production Design – Short Film
Embers
PD: Ged Clarke
SD: Menouer Samiri
Best Production Design – Planet Positive
Supported by Sky Studios Elstree
My Lady Jane
Best Production Design – Feature Film – Period
Supported by Palmbrokers
Lee
PD: Gemma Jackson
SAD: Adam Squires
SD: Lotty Sanna
Best Production Design – Feature Film – Contemporary & Fantasy
Supported by Compuhire
Conclave
PD: Suzie Davies
SAD: Roberta Federico
SD: Cynthia Sleiter
Best Production Design – Major Motion Picture – Period
Supported by Revolver Motion
Gladiator II
PD: Arthur Max
SADs: Tamara Marini (Malta) and David Ingram (Morocco)
SDs: Jille Azis (Malta) and Elli Griff (Morocco)
Best Production Design – Major Motion Picture – Contemporary
Supported by TLO
A Quiet Place: Day One
PD: Simon Bowles
SAD: Nick Dent
SD: Neil Floyd
Best Production Design – Major Motion Picture – Fantasy
Supported by Shinfield Studios
Wicked
PD: Nathan Crowley
SAD: Ben Collins
SD: Lee Sandales
Best Production Design – TV – Light Entertainment & Band 1 Programmes
Witches
PD: May Davies
Best Production Design – TV – Band 2 Programmes
Supported by Dell Technologies
The Gentlemen
PD: Martyn John
SAD: Fiona Gavin
SD: Linda Wilson
Best Production Design – TV Band 3 & 4 Programmes
Supported by Great Point Studios
House of the Dragon S2
PD: Jim Clay
SAD: Dominic Masters
SD: Claire Richards
Outstanding Contribution to the Art Department
Supported by Pinewood Studios
Danny Rogers- Art Director
Lifetime Achievement
Supported by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden
(2 winners)
Gavin Bouquet – Production Designer
Charmian Adams – Supervising Art Director
Peter Lamont Spotlighting New Talent
Supported by Crew HQ
Nivitha Muralikrishna – Art Dept Assistant / Junior Draughtsperson
