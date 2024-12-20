Cara Delevingne Transforms Into Elton John’s Iconic Look For THIS Music Video; DEETS

Cara Delevingne truly aced her look when she got dressed and transformed into Elton John for his classic song, Step Into Christmas. The song, which was released in 1973, must have seemingly brought nostalgia to the people who loved this track upon seeing its latest music video.

The song’s tune was reportedly written by John and his collaborator, Bernie Taupin. When it was released, it reached number 56 stateside, but it did peak at number 1 on the Billboard Christmas Singles Chart. The Recording Industry Association of America gave a gold certification to this song in the year 2021, per Entertainment Weekly.

Now, with John revisiting the song, he brought a fresh take to the song, which also includes the supermodel dressed like the iconic vocalist. The makeup and costume team did a great job where they made sure to be apt about all the detailings, which included the clothes and even John’s hairline, the way it appeared in the previous music video of the song.

As per the aforementioned publication, the Cold Heart singer said in a statement that he saw Delevingne last summer at Glastonbury and they conversed about how much they would love to work together if the right idea appears.

He added, “She's hilarious to spend time with; we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humor. When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 'Step Into Christmas' video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity. Thank God Cara thought the same because it came out great.”

The Suicide Squad star reportedly said, “To say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement.” Delevingne stated that to be asked to portray John in that recreation was a dream she was not aware she had until it happened. The Paper Towns star said that she could pretend to be the veteran musician every day.

Delevingne expressed, “I hope that Elton may one day return the favor and agree to play me in my not-yet-developed, written, pitched, or funded biopic. Fingers crossed.”

