'That's Because I...': Paramore's Hayley Williams Claps Back At Critics Claiming Her iHeartRadio Speech Against Donald Trump Was Scripted

Paramore’s bandleader, Hayley Williams, clapped back at people who accused her of reading out a scripted speech while talking against Trump during her band’s performance at the iHeart music festival.

According to People Magazine, Hayley took to her Instagram stories on September 22, Sunday, and pointed out that a user questioned her about “reading a script” and asked if she was “paid or blackmailed” for condemning the former president of the USA during her performance.

She wrote to the person who questioned her that she typed out the speech and a crew member held it near the camera for her in case she got “nervous” because what she had to say was essential and she did not desire to mess up in that moment.

Hayley did clarify that she “didn’t end up looking at it though... that’s because I prepared.” The singer continued that not only she was not paid to make a speech, but the band did not get paid to perform during the event as well. She added, “Thanks so much for your concern and for spelling my name right, bye!”

During her performance, she kept it real with her speech as she said, “Project 2025 is Donald Trump’s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.”

The songstress added that it was time for all Americans to come together and “defeat the Trump agenda.” She mentioned that the only way to do that was to confront him at the polls. She questioned the audience if they desired to live in a dictatorship. Hayley urged people to vote during the elections.

Advertisement

While making a powerful statement, she also made a fashion statement during her set. The vocalist wore a blue ensemble with the same colored headband, which was seemingly inspired by 70s fashion.

Along with her, many other artists also grabbed the headlines for their respective performances that lit up the stage during the aforementioned grand festival, including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Keith Urban, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett, Camila Cabello, Big Sean, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and many others.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Meet Up To Discuss Divorce Terms Amid Reconciliation Buzz Following Recent Reunions; Latest Updates HERE