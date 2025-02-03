Kanye West Calls Kamala Harris a 'Very Nice Human' Following His Now-Deleted Controversial Posts; See Here

Kanye West has been making headlines for his controversial statements about the former Vice President, Kamala Harris. After facing backlash for the comments, the rapper yet again took to his X account and apologized to Harris’ kids.

The father of four has shown his support for Donald Trump since the beginning of the U.S. election campaign and went on to share a sexualized tweet for the Democrat candidate.

In his now-deleted tweet, Ye West wrote, “I used to want to f–k Kamala until she lost. I don’t f–k losers anymore.” He went on to write, “The Democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw, I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people any more. Trump 4 Life,” in the following posts.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning rapper was previously banned from X for his controversial posts online. After retrieving the account, the Heartless crooner tweeted, “The world is so lucky to have me.” He further wrote, “Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok.”

In his apology post, West went on to share, “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

Amidst his posts about Harris, the rapper went on to share that the only person he follows on Instagram is Taylor Swift. The duo have not been on mutual terms since 2009, after the rapper took over the stage from Swift, who won the best female video for You Belong With Me.

Taking the mic from the pop icon back then, West went on to say, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

For future predictions, Swift and Ye West might casually meet up at the Grammy Awards, as the duo’s tracks have been nominated this year.