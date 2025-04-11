Colin Farrell’s Father Eamon Passes Away at 83; All About Former Rovers Player Amid His Demise

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Colin Farrell’s father, Eamon Farrell, passed away on April 9 after a long illness. The former soccer player was 83. A death notice announced that Eamon passed away “peacefully” after battling a long illness and was surrounded by his family and the staff of the Whitworth Ward, Beaumont Hospital.

He played professional soccer for Shamrock Rovers, a Dublin-based sports club. The organization also confirmed the tragic news in a post shared on Instagram. According to the post, Eamon had joined “Rovers in 1960 at 18 years of age from the famous schoolboy nursery club Home Farm.”

They revealed that Emon was an Irish international schoolboy when he started playing alongside his older brother, Tommy. “Both were on the team that beat Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final in 1962, played in front of an attendance of 32,000,” the caption read.

The soccer club posted a black and white picture of a young Eamon posing on the pitch. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” the club added in Irish, translating to “May his soul rest in peace.”

He is survived by his son Colin and other children, including daughters Catherine and Claudine and another son named Eamon. Colin’s mother and the late soccer player’s wife, Eileen, has also outlived the 83-year-old.

At the 2025 SAG Awards, The Penguin actor made a rare shoutout to his family while accepting his award. “Eamon, I love you. Catherine, I love you. My mom, Rita, my dad, Eamon,” he said in his speech at the time.

The actor went on to mention two “special” people in his life who made his life much more meaningful– his sons James and Henry. Courtesy of them, he has been “much more joyful” than he ever truly thought possible.

As per the death notice, Eamon will be laid to rest on April 12.