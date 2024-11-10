Comedian Tim Dillon Slams Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux, Calls It ‘The Worst Film Ever Made’

Tim Dillon hated Joker: Folie à Deux so much that he called it the "worst film ever made" on a podcast recently. Dillon lent his voice to a security guard in Arkham Asylum in the movie. He had his own displeasure for the Todd Phillips sequel as he shared his thoughts on The Joe Rogan podcast.

Dillon drew honest comparisons between the sequels implying that the filmmakers took the critiques of the first film’s depiction of “male rage” and “nihilism,” and moved the sequel in an extreme direction of absurdity. He said, "I think what happened, after the first Joker, there was a lot of talk like, ‘Ooh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people. This sent the wrong kind of message. Male rage! Nihilism!’ All these think pieces."

"And then I think ‘What if we went the other way?’ And now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing to a point where it’s insane," he added. While WB did not promote the project as a musical, Phoenix and Gaga are submitted as nominees in the categories Musical or Comedy of The Golden Globes.

Dillon also considered that even the actors of the film became aware of its shortcomings during its making. He talked about a cast's lunch break when members were perplexed about the absence of story and goals, particularly when some scenes were being shot in Arkham Asylum with all of them dressed as security guards. They would discuss how the film had no plot.

He said, "We’d hear this crap, and I’d go, ‘What the f**k is this?’ And they’d go, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ I go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever done.’ We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’ It’s not even hate-watchable. That’s how terrible it is."

Nevertheless, the sequel has experienced failures both commercially and critically, grossing 38 million USD earnings domestically in its first weekend while experiencing an 81 percent fall in its second-weekend box office gross, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Presently, the box office gross of Joker: Folie à Deux has amounted to approximately 205 million USD across the globe. The movie has a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

