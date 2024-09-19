Constantine Sequel Major Update: Keanu Reeves’ Action Horror To Include Big Names Alongside Francis Lawrence

People have been eagerly awaiting an update related to the next installment of Constantine, a 2005 film that introduced us to the enigmatic world of John Constantine, a man who has literally been to Hell and back. The movie, starring the fabulous and ever-loved Keanu Reeves, brought forth many mysterious tales. While its sequel was already announced back in 2022, not much was heard until now, when producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura spilled the tea.

di Bonaventura, in an interview with Collider following the Transformer One IMAX 3D screening, revealed that the script for the next horror action entry, a sequel that fans have been eagerly anticipating, has been completed.

Further in the interview, di Bonaventura mentioned that although he has not gone through the new storyline yet, he will read it at the end of this week, instilling confidence in the project.

Moreover, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura also added, with an exciting expression, that Akiva Goldsman is associated with the project, who “wrote it, and I am super excited. I'm going to read it this weekend."

Back in July, during this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Akiva Goldsman confirmed that he was working on the script for the sequel of Constantine.

It was during the 'Producers on the Producing' panel, a prestigious event hosted by Collider, where di Bonaventura, Goldsman, and Roy Lee, known for The Lego Movie, shared these Exciting updates.

For those unversed, Lorenzo di Bonaventura’s other credits include Transformers, The New Look, and Deepwater Horizon. Meanwhile, Akiva Goldsman’s credits range from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, I Am Legend, and even the first installment of Constantine.

Back in 2022, Warner Bros. already gave the fans the mindblown news that Keanu Reeves would be returning for Constantine 2. As per a report by the above-mentioned outlet, the next installment will be an R-rated film, while exploring even more supernatural tales.

The highly anticipated movie faced critical delays following the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. However, we are in for a treat, as the script has been confirmed to be completed.

In the previous movie, Keanu Reeves played the role of John Constantine, a demonologist and an exorcist. He was shown to be aware of the presence of supernatural beings around him while being accompanied by LAPD detective Angela Dodson, the character portrayed by Rachel Weisz.

The movie revolved around the investigation of Dodson’s twin sister, who had committed suicide.

In addition to Reeves and Weisz, the film featured big names such as Tilda Swinton, who played Gabriel, the Angel, Djimon Hounsou, Peter Stormare, Gavin Rossdale, and Shia LaBeouf. The upcoming sequel might also bring back Francis Lawrence.

