Dance Moms: A New Era Trailer; Reboot Sees New Coach and Dancers Being Put to the Test

Get ready to hit the dance floor as Coach Glo Hampton returns in Hulu’s Dance Moms revival, aptly titled Dance Moms: A New Era. The first official trailer has been released, giving fans a glimpse of the new dynamics with Coach Glo leading the charge.

Coach Glo, renowned for transforming her students at Studio Bleu Dance Center into top-tier dancers, is shown in the trailer setting high expectations for her seven students, who range in age from 8 to 13. With a determined expression, she declares, “My only goal is to win a national title and it starts today.” Her emphasis on competition and excellence is clear, as she also makes it known that no one is guaranteed a permanent spot on her team.

Trailer reveals intense pressure as coach Glo and her team face new challenges

As Coach Glo Hampton gears up to make her team a major contender, the stakes are undeniably high in the Dance Moms: A New Era Season 2 premiere. The trailer reveals the mounting pressure on both the young dancers and their parents. One student confesses to the camera, "I have to prove myself to Ms. Glo,"’ while another highlights the intense expectations set by the new coach.

The tension extends beyond the dance floor, affecting the parents as well. One mother is shown stressing over her daughter’s schedule, and another group of parents is caught in drama, including accusations of jealousy and even physical altercations.

Despite the surrounding chaos, Coach Glo remains focused on her goal. She emphasizes, "Every dance from here on out is a test. It's now or never." Her commitment to preparing her dancers for competition is unwavering, and she’s determined to lead them to success.

Advertisement

Combining our knowledge of the show, it is easy to note that Coach Glo is not new to the Dance Moms show. She danced in season 3 with her daughter Kaeli and her studio once outperformed Abby Lee Miller’s junior elite competition team in a season 4 episode.

The original Show Dance Moms had many performers like Abby Lee Miller and some of its prominent talents included Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler Jojo Siwa among others who had choreography done on them by Abby Lee Miller. Being aware of Abby Lee’s such stringent image, Coach Glo agrees that entering this new position as a rather tight franchised dance teacher, he has to live up to great expectations.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 172: Denji To Go On A Killing Spree; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Coach Glo’s dance duel: A new era of high kicks and low yells

According to Coach Glo, the current change is not a new thing because she has dedicated the last 40 years to teaching dance and feels well-prepared to undertake the new challenge. She is ready for this challenge of coming up with new stunts each week so as to fight for another national championship.

Advertisement

She has a lot of respect for Abby Lee Miller, unlike other dance studio owners who turn away dancers when they become popular, Abby built her students a great national recognition. Coach Glo sees similarities between them in terms of having high expectations for their students, but she also highlights a key difference: appreciate this lady as a dance mom because she has a professional dancer for a daughter, making the experience very real.

While Abby Lee is often remembered for her strict, demanding approach, Coach Glo takes a different stance. She values her students' opinions and prefers a more intuitive method of communication. Instead of giving direct orders, she relies on her demeanor to convey expectations, respecting her students' responses and encouraging them to understand her cues without the need for constant verbal direction.

New routines, drama, and Dance momsters await

Coach Glo also discovers that having to choreograph new routines at least three to five each week for different dancers is the most challenging task. How Abby Lee Miller has managed this for eight seasons of the original show, she is impressed by this.

Advertisement

The new season of Dance Moms: A New Era will feature plenty of drama, not just on the dance floor but also among the dancers' mothers, who are fiercely competitive and eager to secure Coach Glo's approval. Coach Glo is familiar with the pressures of dealing with ambitious stage mothers, having encountered them frequently at her own studio. She feels well-prepared to handle the dynamics of managing both talented dancers and their equally driven mothers.

Excited about the chance to showcase her students to a broader audience, Coach Glo believes that her dancers are hardworking and deserving of recognition, despite the challenges of managing high expectations and intense competition.

All 10 episodes of Dance Moms: A New Era will be available on Hulu starting Wednesday, August 7.

ALSO READ: The Bachelorette Season 21 Episode 2: Recap and Key Moments