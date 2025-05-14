Is Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones Finally Stepping Into MCU With Charlie Cox’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2? Find Out

All eyes were on Krysten Ritter after she made a huge buzz about her return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. However, the possibilities now seem certain, as new reports suggest that the Breaking Bad actress would be reprising her role officially. What makes it even more exciting is that Krysten Ritter will be a part of the MCU this time and will be seen alongside her old pal, Charlie Cox.

Advertisement

The character of an angry woman that Ritter played during her Netflix stint will be seen in the next and second season of Daredevil: Born Again. This latest announcement came from Disney’s upfront presentation that was held in New York on Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, it was Krysten Ritter taking the stage alongside Charlie Cox, who later revealed that she is back for a tough fight.

“It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica Jones after three seasons and ‘The Defenders’ and now joining the MCU,” the actress from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 said.

Further expressing herself, she went on to add that she is very excited to bring back her iconic character. “Without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!” Krysten went on to add.

In case you didn't know, Ritter was first seen in the 2015 Marvel’s Jessica Jones, an outing by Netflix. This series was part of the other five CBM shows that the streamer came forth with, which included Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, as well as The Punisher.

Advertisement

Soon came The Defenders, which saw a team-up of the above-mentioned characters. Jessica Jones ran for three seasons, with its final outing airing in 2019.

Sadly, it was later called off with other Marvel-Netflix series, following the plans of Disney airing Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+.

ALSO READ: Is Netflix’s Defenders Returning With Season 2 After Daredevil: Born Again Finale? Here's Why Fans Think So