Did Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Have ‘Genuine Affection’ on IEWU Set? Intimacy Coordinator Shares Insight

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reportedly had "genuine affection" while filming their movie It Ends With Us. Hollywood intimacy coordinator Mia Schachter, who did not work on the movie, analyzed the pair’s dynamic amid their ongoing legal battle.

"From reading their text messages, I do get the sense that, at one point, there was genuine affection between them and what felt like a friendship," she said in a TV interview that aired in the UK on Monday, March 17, as per Us Weekly.

A leaked text exchange between the former co-stars was flirtatious in nature. Schachter’s analysis came in the wake of Lively and Baldoni’s escalating legal drama. The actress accused her director and co-star of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in December 2024.

She alleged that the Five Feet Apart director improvised kissing scenes and attempted to add intimate scenes that were not in the script. She also claimed there was no intimacy coordinator on set. However, Baldoni denied the allegations in his countersuit and released a text exchange in which Lively allegedly refused to meet with the intimacy coordinator before production began.

Schachter explained that, in her experience, when an actor declines to meet with an intimacy coordinator before filming, it often implies that they trust their scene partner. "And those texts made me think that, at one point, she did feel a lot of trust with him," she added.

She further analyzed raw footage of the It Ends With Us co-stars slow dancing and defended Lively’s gestures. In Schachter’s interpretation, Lively was suggesting alternative movements to avoid kissing her co-star.

In the clip, the A Simple Favor star was seen showing Baldoni where to place his hands for the scene. Schachter insisted that the actress’s actions were a "pretty considerate" way of signaling to Baldoni to stop attempting to kiss her.

Representatives for both Lively and Baldoni have yet to respond to this development.