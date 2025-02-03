Did Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Ask Justin Baldoni to Take Accountability for Bad Press? Here's What He Claimed

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle has been escalating by the day as new allegations and evidence have been surfacing on the internet.

While the director of It Ends With Us launches a website to boast his case against the actress, his attorneys have released a statement, which is allegedly written by the Green Lantern co-stars, asking Baldoni to take the blame for bad press.

According to the reports, the statement was penned by Lively and Reynolds after they were left furious with the former’s position in the promotions of the 2024 film.

The statement reads, “It Ends with Us was a troubled production, which we take full accountability for. We are very sorry to everyone we caused upset to privately and publicly.”

It further states, “Blake Lively, [author] Colleen Hoover, the entire cast and crew led with professionalism every step of the way; any negativity aimed at them is ours to own."

The legal team for the Age of Adeline actress has not responded to the statement yet.

Meanwhile, the tension from the sets of the film surfaced on the internet six months after the movie release, and Lively went on to file a lawsuit against Jane the Virgin actor, claiming that he along with his team ran a smear campaign against her.

Few weeks later, the actor-director filed for a countercase against the actress on the grounds of defaming him.