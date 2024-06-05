Top 10 Mindblowing Simpsons Predictions That Came True

The Simpsons never fail to impress fans with their creepy predictions that come true years later. The Simpsons' major characters include Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie. Each episode features the Simpsons family interacting with Springfield citizens, including guest stars from previous episodes. The Simpsons writers predicted several events at least five years before they occurred, which piques viewers' interest.

So, what were The Simpsons' predictions? Could it be that The Simpsons accurately predicts global events, or is the world simply following The Simpsons guide? With the 35th season of the long-running comedy recently wrapping up, viewers saw the return of more inventive, forceful, and hilarious plots reminiscent of the cherished classic Simpsons seasons.

There is absolutely no doubt that the wild storylines from the past few seasons will eventually be included in the expanding Simpsons prediction list, but it's impossible to predict which ones will come true in the years ahead. The finest Simpsons predictions are not only stunning but also bizarre, humorous, and make sense all at once.

The Simpsons predicted the Ebola virus

The episode Lisa's Sax explores the origin tale of Lisa's passion for the musical device. In one scene, Bart is depicted as unwell and depressed, so Marge tries to perk him up by reading a weirdly themed book. The novel, titled Curious George and the Ebola Virus, was an unusual narrative choice. Given that Ebola wasn't generally known until the outbreak in 2000 and again in 2014, the Ebola outbreak in 2000 grabbed news when it claimed the lives of 254 individuals in the Republic of Congo and 224 in Uganda. It's strange to see the condition portrayed on The Simpsons because it was still relatively unknown at the time the episode aired. It's a tenuous connection, but loyal fans are committed to making a point.

The Simpsons predicted the Barbie trend

A long time ago, The Simpsons predicted the Barbie takeover. As we all know, Greta Gerwig's comedy blockbuster Barbie became the largest box office triumph of 2023. The movie also immersed pop culture in pink mania, making Margot Robbie's lead performance instantly iconic. While the film was a critical hit with numerous accolades for its social critique, The Simpsons initially imagined a society caught in a doll haze in the Season 5 episode Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy.

The episode, which explores similar themes to Barbie, centers on Lisa as she becomes mindful of the message that the Malibu Stacy dolls portray to young girls about what femininity may and should look like. When her requests to the doll's designer result in an ongoing evolution in the product, Springfield becomes engulfed in pandemonium as everyone reacts to the new doll line on display.

The Simpsons predicted robots as librarians

It stands to reason that Lisa's Wedding is an episode that is effectively a flash forward into the future. It will have numerous Simpson's predictions. It revolves around Lisa's encounter with a fortune-teller, who prophesies that she will fall in love and marry an upper-crust Englishman named Hugh Parkfield. Who she will meet at her future university. Robots will take over as librarians in the future.

In 2016, some smart Aberystwyth University students achieved just that. They created a prototype for a library robot that can move around and assist visitors. The robot's name may sound familiar, as it is also called Hugh. The robot's role is to listen to [a person's] request, find the book, and take them there. With recent advances in robotics, it's realistic to predict that this will become a reality for many libraries around the world shortly.

The Simpsons predicted a doughnut-shaped universe

The Simpsons episode They Saved Lisa's Brain is a hectic episode that follows Lisa. In a letter, she writes about how Homer embarrassed the city and got her inducted into Springfield's Mensa society. Which then goes on to control Springfield after Mayor Quimby flees. As the situation worsens, Stephen Hawking arrives to witness what the Mensa group has done, expressing his displeasure with their activities before heading to Moe's Tavern to grab a drink with Homer.

While at the pub, Hawking praises Homer for his notion of a doughnut-shaped universe, stating that it is intriguing before hinting that he may take it. Surprisingly, there has been a theory of a doughnut-shaped cosmos, or torus, since the 1980s. However, it only became popular in the early 2000s, suggesting that Homer may have inspired a new perspective on how the cosmos works.

The Simpsons predicted a Beatles letter to a fan

In the Season 2 episode Brush with Greatness, Marge takes up a paintbrush for the initial moment. He picked up the brush after a while after discovering the fate of her Ringo Starr portraits. One of the moments in the episode depicts Ringo Starr painstakingly responding to endless fan messages stacked all around him, many of which were written some years ago.

This isn't too dissimilar to a real-life incident in which Paul McCartney responded to two fans from Essex, London, in September 2013. This was in reaction to a letter they sent in 1963, which ended up at a car boot sale. McCartney responded with amusing humor, better late than never, and thanked the fans for their lovely tape.

The Simpsons predicted Game of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen's Dragon

Game of Thrones will be regarded as a brilliant fantasy show that went south and delivered one of the worst TV finales ever. One of its more problematic plot points appeared on The Simpsons before making it to the HBO series. In The Serfsons, a parody episode of Westeros and Game of Thrones in general, a dragon burns down the Serfsons' village after Homer revives it.

This is likely to remind most of how Daenerys Targaryen's dragon burned King's Landing in Game of Thrones, even after the people had surrendered. It was an infuriating scene for many fans and critics. It was only going to get worse as Daenerys' wicked shift transformed her arc in the worst way possible.

The Simpsons predicted autocorrect

The Simpsons episode Lisa on Ice puts the brightest Simpson at risk of failing due to new academic alerts that identify gym class as her weak point. She instantly tried to change this by approaching her gym teacher and agreeing to participate in an extracurricular athletics program. Meanwhile, Martin is vulnerable to bullying, as he often is.

In one scenario, school bullies read a document instructing them to “beat up Martin, but the wording is jumbled to read "eat up Martha." Anyone who has ever been frustrated by autocorrect will quickly recognize the parallels here, with the Newton device plainly representing a very early version of the iPhone.

The Simpsons predicted smartwatches

In the iconic season 6 episode of The Simpsons, Lisa's Wedding, there were quite more than a few jokes about future technology. But only one really got it right. The episode included a brief scene in which Hugh talks to his watch. Which anticipated the rise of smartwatches approximately twenty years before the first one was released.

It was a short moment that didn't mean much at the time. But it showcased essential technologies such as digital timepieces and voice recognition, which are now standard. Unfortunately, Hugh's previous attempts to propose to Lisa via technology did not go as smoothly as he had intended.

The Simpsons predicted baby translator

In one of the few episodes starring Homer's half-brother Herb, he invents a never-before-seen contraption that may make him rich beyond his wildest dreams. Herb developed a baby translator that can properly decode what babies' babbling implies. Today, there are numerous baby translator apps available on the app store. These apps can approximate what an infant's cry means. They aren't nearly as sophisticated as Herb's, but the creator would undoubtedly be proud of the far-reaching impact of his idea.

The Simpsons predicted the Nobel Prize in Economics

In the episode Elementary School Musical, the Nobel Prize winners are announced, and a puzzled throng watches as Krusty the Clown is crowned the winner of the Peace Prize. Krusty, accompanied by Homer, flew to Oslo for the awards ceremony, only to discover that it was all a scam.

In the Season 22 episode, frozen humor depicted a Betting Pool card with Milhouse's and other students' Nobel Prize predictions. One of these is Milhouse's wager on Bengt R. Holmstrom to win the Nobel Prize in Economics. The Finnish economist went on to win the award six years later, albeit without having to go through what Krusty did for the rest of the show.

