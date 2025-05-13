Diddy Trial: Rapper’s Girlfriend Dana Tran Arrives at Court; Find Out Where Their Relationship Stands

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault.

Sean Diddy Combs' girlfriend, Dana Tran, arrived at court to attend the rapper's first day of trial. The music mogul is currently incarcerated and is facing five federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, two counts of s*x trafficking, and two counts of transporting individuals for pr*stitution.

Diddy, who has fathered seven kids with four different women, revealed that he and Tran were expecting a baby in 2022. The rapper posted pictures of himself and his youngest daughter until his arrest. The disgraced rapper's baby mama showing up for him at the court raised eyebrows over their relationship status.

Since Diddy never confirmed having a relationship with Tran, little is known about their dynamic. It is also unclear whether they are currently together, as Tran never publicly commented on the rapper's ongoing case or the charges pressed against him.

The Daily Mail reports that the model was seen getting cozy with another man in Los Angeles in November. She appeared to be placing her head on his shoulder as they laughed out while sitting in his car. Tran was not expected to be present at the trial; therefore, her arrival left netizens surprised.

Tran and Diddy welcomed their daughter Love Sean in October 2022. The rapper posted several adorable pictures with his little girl until his arrest. As for Tran, she gushed about being a mom in her latest Mother's Day post.

"Becoming a Mother has shown me how much God loves me. I never thought about love from our creator until I was a vessel to birth God's creation," she captioned the post. The model admitted that she didn't think of motherhood for the longest time and found herself unworthy of it.

Now she can't help but stare in "awe" at her daughter and doesn't want to miss out on any moment with her, no matter how small. "Unconditionally loving my little human gave me glimpse of how much God loves me," she added.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.