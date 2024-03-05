Emily Ratajkowski Dating History: From Brad Pitt To Harry Styles

Emily Ratajkowski, the renowned model and actress, has been in the public eye not only for her stunning looks but also for her intriguing dating history. From high-profile relationships with musician Jeff Magid and actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she married in 2018, to rumored flings with celebrities like Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski's dating history has captivated fans and tabloids alike, adding layers to her enigmatic persona beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Dating History

1. Andrew Dryden

Emily was dating Andrew Dryden, and it was her initial public relationship following her rise to fame in 2013. Although little is known about their time together, reports suggest they were a couple from 2013 until early 2014. Emily Ratajkowski's relationship with Dryden came to an end in February of that year, with her reportedly attending the Super Bowl as a single woman. When approached for comment by Page Six, Dryden declined, stating, "Sorry, I don’t want to talk about it.”

2. Jeff Magid

Jeff Magid, the music producer, was also among Emily Ratajkowski’s boyfriends for four years. Although the exact commencement of Em Rata dating Magid remains ambiguous, reports suggest they were initially connected in December 2014. The model and Los Angeles-based musician were frequently seen together at notable public gatherings, including Paris Fashion Week and the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, before parting ways in January 2018.

Advertisement

3. Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski's relationship with actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard began when they were first spotted together on Valentine's Day in 2018, a partnership that would endure for four years. Their romance culminated in a secretive marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse on February 23 of the same year. Following the understated event, Emily Ratajkowski's ex-husband Bear-McClard publicly acknowledged their union in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The swift progression of Emily Ratajkowski’s relationship sparked varied reactions from the public, prompting her to address the situation on Busy Tonight with Busy Phillips. During the show, she disclosed that, despite appearances, they had a longstanding connection. “We knew each other for a long time before, and he likes to joke, 'Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,’” she revealed.

In May 2019, the couple delighted the public by introducing a new member to their family, a puppy. They enjoyed their life as a trio for a year before sharing another exciting announcement. In October 2020, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard revealed that they were expecting their first child together. The news was conveyed through a heartfelt essay penned by the model for Vogue. Their joy reached new heights with the arrival of their baby, Sylvester Apollo Bear, born on March 8, 2021. Ratajkowski described the experience of giving birth as "the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

However, after four years of marriage, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard decided to part ways in July 2022. According to a source close to the couple who spoke with People, Emrata decided to end the marriage. The source revealed, “They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."

Despite the challenges, she remains resilient and focused on her son. Ratajkowski officially filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in Manhattan Supreme Court, as confirmed by court records obtained by Page Six. The filing appears to be contested, indicating that the terms of the divorce are yet to be settled between the two parties.

4. Brad Pitt

After Emily Ratajkowski’s ex fiancé filed for divorce, she was seen spending time with actor Brad Pitt starting in September 2022. However, a source clarified to People that the two don't “appear to be dating formally.”

Advertisement

According to an insider, Ratajkowski struggled greatly with the breakup from Bear-McClard. The source revealed to People, “It was unexpected and devastating. It's the perfect timing right now. There is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up... She wants to get to know him better."

5. Orazio Rispo

In October 2022, Emily Ratajkowski’s new boyfriend was spotted with her as she shared a kiss with a "mystery man" in New York City, sparking speculation about her romantic life amidst the rumored relationship between Emily and Brad Pitt. While the man's identity was initially unclear, it has since been revealed that he is DJ Orazio Rispo.

Following their initial sighting, the pair kept a low profile, but they were seen together again in December. Emrata’s new boyfriend came after sources confirmed to People that Ratajkowski's relationship with Pete Davidson was "going strong and getting a little more serious." Their romance reportedly began in November, with the two initially "seeing each other."

6. Pete Davidson

Em Rata's relationship with Rispo appeared to be brief as she continued spending time with Davidson. On November 16, the pair was photographed hugging in a building hallway in NYC, displaying public affection for the first time since news of their romance surfaced. By December 2022, a source close to Davidson revealed to People that the “couple are really enjoying their time together.” The insider emphasized that their relationship was progressing well and becoming more serious. “They have a love of the East Coast in common and similar vibes, personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun,” the source added.

However, in the same month, a source close to Ratajkowski informed People that she and Davidson had ended their relationship. “Em is single and totally happy," the insider said. "She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again."

7. Jack Greer

Just days prior to the confirmation of Em Rata and Davidson's separation, she was photographed with New York artist Jack Greer. The images captured Em Rata’s new boyfriend kissing and embracing each other in NYC, both bundled up in coats.

Advertisement

8. Eric André

A month after her separation from Davidson, Ratajkowski was seen in New York City with comedian Eric André. TMZ was the first to report their date night after they were photographed together while out and about.

Following their evening in Midtown, the model and comedian were spotted on a lunch date at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village, in February, according to Page Six. An eyewitness described the scene, stating, "They looked like they were having a nice chat. They were both laughing and smiling."

Amid their ongoing outings in the city, she and Ratajkowski's boyfriend, André, were spotted courtside at a Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on February 13, following Ratajkowski's appearance on the runway at the Tory Burch show for New York Fashion Week. As their relationship progressed, Ratajkowski and André seemed to make things official on Instagram by posing naked for a photo, which the comedian shared on his profile on Valentine's Day.

However, Em Rata dating with Andre didn't endure, and the couple parted ways shortly afterward. When asked about his time with Ratajkowski during an interview with Howard Stern in May 2023, André remained discreet, stating, "A gentleman never tells. I must respect privacy and boundaries."

9. Harry Styles

In March 2023, Styles and Ratajkowski’s boyfriend were photographed kissing in Tokyo. Images and videos captured the couple embracing and engaging in public displays of affection against a silver van. The As It Was singer was in Japan for two consecutive Love On Tour performances.

Following the circulation of photos showing their intimate moment, a source disclosed to People a few days later that “she hooked up with Harry, but they are not in touch every day. Emily is interested in seeing him again, though.”

Just weeks before their rendezvous in Tokyo, Ratajkowski appeared on the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast, where she hinted at a new romantic interest. "I've just started dating someone," she mentioned, opting not to reveal the individual's identity but expressing her positive sentiments, stating, "He's kinda great."

Advertisement

In an interview with Vogue Spain in April 2023, Ratajkowski expressed her discomfort with the public's fascination with her relationship with Styles. She said, "It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. This is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating stage. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me."