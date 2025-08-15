Fashion Swap: A$AP Rocky Wears Rihanna’s Suit and Polka Dot Tie For a Red Carpet Event

A$AP Rocky arrived at the Highest 2 Lowest premiere in a navy nylon ERL suit and polka dot tie, the very combo Rihanna wore earlier this summer, turning a long-running couple’s closet swap into a red-carpet headline. The rapper, designer, and actor paired the look with a grey ERL shirt, Ray-Ban sunglasses, silver hoops, and black patent loafers, styled by Matthew Henson.

Rocky’s own words on sharing closets

Back in May, Rocky told The Run-Through podcast that Rihanna often dips into his wardrobe. “I wanna be a catalyst for daring men. I don’t know who drew the line between femininity, or being feminine, and masculinity. I don’t see any barriers,” he said. “For me, it’s not fair that my girl could just go in my closet and take anything from it and wear it.”

“She does it to me all the time, man! Sometimes you just see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo, like, ‘Wait, there goes my Miu Miu f-king jacket! What the f-ck? I was looking for that since 2021!’” he added. “That goes both ways. She has pieces she don’t know that I actually stole.”

The ERL suit Rihanna wore first

Rihanna recently sported the same ERL Fall 2025 navy nylon suit and dotty tie to dinner at her favorite spot, Giorgio Baldi. She styled it with a sheer Savage X Fenty bra, leaning into polished utility with a twist. The ERL set’s clean, monochrome feel and sleek fabrication align with the brand’s pulled-back American sportswear vibe, a lane both stars return to for elevated day-to-night dressing.

Here’s how the fashion swap played out

A$AP Rocky and stylist Matthew Henson kept the core of Rihanna’s look, the suit-and-tie pairing, but grounded it in classic menswear accessories: Ray-Bans (Rocky is creative director for the brand), silver hoop earrings, and glossy loafers. The result reads red-carpet ready without losing the playful spirit of a shared wardrobe.

The couple’s approach nods to Rihanna’s pregnancy-era style, where maternity suiting sat next to fluid pieces from archival Issey Miyake, plus off-duty hoodies and denim. Their family fashion moments keep stacking up: Rihanna recently took sons RZA and Riot to The Smurfs premiere in a custom mini Dior by Jonathan Anderson, and she’s been spotted shopping for baby clothes with a third child on the way.

