Gabriel Macht Reveals How First Scene For Suits LA Cameo as Harvey Specter Was ‘Full Circle Moment’: ‘Extremely Nostalgic...’

Gabriel Macht will surely remember the first scenes he filmed in Suits L.A. forever as he stepped back into the iconic role of Harvey Specter from the OG Suits. The actor touched on the memorable experience while shooting the initial scenes of the latest show.

During his conversation with People magazine, Macht said that they shot the first couple of scenes at Rancho Park, the place where he had played high school baseball.

The actor also shared that getting into a uniform for the scene and playing basketball not only gave him nostalgia just to be Harvey again, but also to be on a set with original showrunner Aaron Korsh and the same directors and writers. He said that it was all “very nostalgic.”

The performer further told the outlet that his father, actor Stephen Macht, was also present as they filmed it, which seemingly made things more memorable.

The Because I Said So actor reportedly shared that he said to his father, “If you want to see a scene, you should come to this scene.” Macht added that his dad sat in the stands, where he used to watch him play as a child, adding, “That was this full-circle moment.”

The actor added that it was “Extremely nostalgic on that level” to shoot his initial scenes back at such a familiar place. Her expressed, “To be in this space of recreating this character that has sort of made a dent in the business, in the public zeitgeist, and coming back, it was an interesting sort of dynamic, “ adding, “It was not only nostalgic, but it was a sweet, sort of full-circle moment.”

The return of Harvey Specter on the spinoff show makes it even more special, and the audience couldn't help but express their excitement for the same on social media.

Fans can catch new episodes of Suits L. A. on NBC as it premieres on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

