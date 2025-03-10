General Hospital March 10 Episode Recap: Valentin’s Decision Rocks Charlotte’s World

The latest episode of General Hospital was packed with high-stakes drama! Valentin had been keeping his teen daughter Charlotte away from him to protect her from the dangerous situation he’d been in. But out of the blue, he showed up in Port Charles, willing to take her with him.

Valentin asked a shocked Charlotte to say her goodbyes, this move would topple her world upside down and possibly make the father-daughter relationship more distant. Valentin doesn’t realize that taking Charlotte with him would put her at risk.

Will he take the wise call of handing her over to Jason and Anna, or is he set on his decision? Elsewhere in the episode, Brook Lynn begged Lulu not to tell Dante about the child they secretly share. She revealed that her current partner, Chance, has been in the dark about the truth that his best friend is the father of her child.

She pleaded with Lulu to give her some time to come clean to Dante. In last week’s episodes, Lulu was stunned to learn about Dante’s secret child with Brook Lynn. Now that she has confronted the latter and heard her side of the story, will she be considerate?

Elsewhere, Tracy finds Drew and Marty outside the Quartermaine crypt. She is enraged and orders the men to leave. However, Drew intends to play hardball and, in turn, threatens his aunt to back off, or he will keep the Quartermaine name for himself.

It seems like nobody is ready to give up the Quatermaine name too easily. Will Drew’s recent move push Tracy further over the edge? Stay tuned for more updates!