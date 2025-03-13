General Hospital March 13 Episode Recap: Drew Continues to Blackmail Portia; Carly and Nina’s Plan Unfolds

The latest episode of General Hospital finally unveiled Carly and Nina’s plan to take down Drew. Carly and Drew have a long professional and personal history together, but their relationship grew sour after having differences over their co-owned company, Aurora Media.

Drew became more power-hungry and corrupt and conducted shady deals, which threw Carly off. The two can’t stand each other, let alone do business together. Hence Carly has teamed up with Nina to plot his downfall.

They intend to start investigating Drew to find incriminating evidence to use against him. Since Nina has his safe passcode and Maxie has access to his house as his interior designer, they have all the resources to scour his place for anything suspicious.

Elsewhere, Drew – unaware of the plotting against him – is hell bent on blackmailing Portia. The latter falsified Heather Webber’s medical report, and Drew found out. Although the reason behind Portia partaking in the misconduct hasn’t been revealed, it certainly is a huge deal.

If this secret gets out, her medical license could get cancelled. Drew is well aware of the consequences and has been holding the secret as leverage. He continues to blackmail her when Curtin walks in.

Drew tries to cover his tracks, pretending to pitch a business proposal to Portia. Since Drew is a Congressman with a political career to protect, he has to make sure no one finds out about his unethical scheming. Did Curtin buy his excuse of meeting Portia, or did he grow a little suspicious?

One thing is certain – Drew has a lot of enemies. And it wouldn’t be long enough till they formed an alliance to take him down for good. Stay tuned for updates!