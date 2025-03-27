General Hospital March 26 Episode Recap: Kristina Targets Ava; Lulu Makes Shocking Confession

The latest episode of General Hospital witnessed unlikely alliances and tense confrontations! Kristina lost the baby she was carrying for Molly and TJ, leaving her devastated and furious. She channeled all her anger toward Ava, believing she played a role in the situation. Determined to take action, Kristina set her sights on stopping Ava.

"Ava needs to be stopped, and I have to stop her," she declared furiously.

Meanwhile, Ava had a lot to deal with herself. She teamed up with Portia and Nina to bring down Drew Quartermaine, begged Alexis for money, and gained the upper hand when she found Sonny in a vulnerable state.

Sonny and Ava—who share a daughter, Avery—have had a tumultuous history, and they are currently at war over Avery’s custody. Will Ava misuse the advantage she has over Sonny, or will she rise above and redeem herself?

Ava also confided in Ric, revealing everything she had been through over the past few weeks.

Elsewhere, Lulu met with Cody, who had no idea about the huge secret she had been keeping. She knows that the son Brook Lynn gave up for adoption 20 years ago is actually Dante’s biological child—a fact Dante himself is unaware of.

Lulu spilled the beans to Cody, leaving him shocked by the revelation. Now that Cody holds a crucial piece of Dante and Brook Lynn’s past, will he expose the truth or keep it hidden?

Meanwhile, tensions between Jordan and Curtis finally came to a head as Jordan pressed Curtis for answers regarding his recent actions.

In another dramatic twist, Laura Spencer, the mayor of Port Charles, clashed with Ezra—a new but powerful player in the town’s political scene.

Stay tuned for more updates!