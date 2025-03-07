General Hospital March 7 Episode Recap: Lulu Discovers Dante’s Secret While Alexis Confronts Her Past

In the latest episode of General Hospital, Lulu is seen reeling from the shock of uncovering the truth about Dante's secret child with Brook Lynn. With nowhere to go, she confides in Carly. Turns out that Dante himself has been in the dark about his secret child, whom Lulu discovered through a letter from Brook Lynn while sweeping through his room.

Upon hearing the gossip, Carly is stunned and expresses disbelief over Lynn's decision to keep the secret hidden for so long. Lulu suggested telling Dante the truth, but Carly suggested otherwise. She insisted that the discovery would destroy lives, especially the child's, who's now a teen.

Portia's concern for her career has made her desperate. She has made a mistake that could cost her her medical license, and Heather Webber, who's involved in the matter, has been holding the secret over her head.

She confided in Ric for legal advice, and he promised to research the case, putting Portia slightly at ease.

Elsewhere, Alexis kept her hesitations aside to visit Wyndemere upon Sidwell's invitation. Wyndemere is the last place she'd want to be in because of its dark history with her family. Sidewell sensed tension from her end and invited her anyway because he has a motive.

When Alexis confronts Sidewall on his reason for inviting her to the place she despises — which was once her family's estate — he insists on having something that might interest her. Alexis tells him to burn any family legacy he might have found until he pulls out a mysterious box.

The box contained the dagger that Helena used to kill her mother. That's when the curtain rolled down! Stay tuned for more updates!