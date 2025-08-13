General Hospital Recap, August 12 Episode: Willow Slaps Lucas After Heated Argument Over Drew

The General Hospital episode on August 12 was filled with tension and unexpected moments. Willow slapped Lucas after a heated argument, while Danny faced serious trouble for taking Scout from camp without permission. Meanwhile, Outback the dog finally found a new home, and other storylines unfolded at the Quartermaine mansion and the Five Poppies Resort.

Danny brings Scout home

At the Quartermaine mansion, Danny nervously told Jason he had brought Scout back from camp. Scout had begged Danny to take her, so he left without telling anyone. Jason suggested they call Drew, but Scout was worried because her father often failed to keep his promises.

Jason then contacted Alexis, who was already involved in Scout’s custody case. Alexis quickly arrived and listened as Scout explained missing her time with Danny and Rocco. Danny defended his choice, believing he did nothing wrong since Scout only wanted to spend time with them. However, Drew later arrived at the mansion with Chase and ordered Danny’s arrest for kidnapping, which shocked everyone present.

Willow and Lucas clash over Drew’s visit

At GH, Drew came looking for Willow to talk about getting her kids back, but she refused his help. Lucas tried to support Willow by asking Drew to leave, but she insisted she could handle the situation herself. When Drew received a call about Scout missing from camp, Willow downplayed the issue, but Drew believed the police should be involved.

Later, Lucas criticized Willow for being too soft on Drew, accusing her of being too attached to him. The argument escalated until Willow impulsively slapped Lucas, leaving both stunned by the sudden outburst.

Outback finds a new home amid tensions

At the Metro Court pool, Rocco was trying to find Outback a new owner. Liesl showed interest but declined to adopt the dog due to her current living situation. Lulu, wanting to keep Outback close and possibly win back Rocco’s favor, agreed to adopt the dog after initially resisting. Meanwhile, Lulu and Carly plotted to get Liesl out of Lulu’s hotel suite, but Liesl threatened to reveal their plan to Rocco.

Emma’s fight against Dalton continues quietly

Emma confronted Anna about canceling Professor Hank Dalton’s lecture to protect Emma from more trouble. Despite Anna’s efforts to keep Emma safe, Emma told Gio she planned to resume her fight against Dalton’s experiments after laying low for a while.

At the Five Poppies Resort, Josslyn woke up to a breakfast surprise from Vaughn. The two went on a recon mission but also spent time reflecting on their growing feelings. Meanwhile, Britt impressed Pascal with her lab work but got caught off guard when Vaughn, a newlywed, flirted with her and applied sunscreen. Josslyn was surprised to see Britt and Vaughn together.

