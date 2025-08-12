General Hospital Spoilers, August 12 Episode: Will Britt’s Shocking Return Turn Josslyn’s World Upside Down?

The General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, August 12, reveal a day packed with tense moments, unexpected confrontations, and surprising reunions. Scout will go missing, Willow will lash out at Lucas, and Britt will shock Josslyn with her unexpected return.

Scout’s disappearance creates panic

Drew will receive alarming news that Scout has gone missing. This development could be linked to recent tensions with Jenz, whom Drew recently threatened. While it’s possible Scout simply wandered off or there was a misunderstanding, Drew will still treat the situation as serious. He may even push for an arrest as emotions run high.

Willow will have a tense exchange with Lucas, accusing him of being unfair when it comes to decisions involving the kids. She will argue that if anyone should understand her perspective, it should be him. Lucas will side with Michael in this matter, which will only intensify Willow’s frustration and lead to another outburst.

Lulu seeks creative help, and Carly sets boundaries

Lulu will turn to the most creative person she knows for assistance with her Liesl-related mission. It remains to be seen whether this will involve another pitch to Carly or someone else entirely. Meanwhile, Carly will have a candid conversation with Marco, making it clear that while she supports Sonny and cares for Lucas, she expects Marco not to hurt him.

Gio will think Emma’s scheme is over, but she will reveal she still has a backup plan to break into Professor Hank’s lab. Determined to help, Gio will take the lead, potentially putting himself at risk of legal trouble if caught. Chase may find himself under pressure to make an arrest, which could tie into this plot or another urgent matter.

Britt's return stuns Josslyn

Jason will meet with Alexis before heading to Croatia, where Britt will negotiate for access to her medication with Pascal. Vaughn will also cross paths with Britt, helping her with sunscreen. Josslyn, seeing them together, will be stunned to realize Britt is alive. This revelation will likely change her plans moving forward.

