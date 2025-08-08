General Hospital Recap, August 7 Episode: Anna’s Fire Department Call Derails Emma’s Plan

The General Hospital recap for Thursday, August 7, features a busy day in Port Charles, from Anna’s unexpected fire department call to Ava and Cody sharing a kiss. Drew put pressure on Sidwell, Alexis made moves in her plan against Ava, and Ric secretly took steps to end his partnership with her.

Anna’s plan interrupts Emma’s mission

At the pool, Anna arrived with her dog, Outback, after complaints about barking in her apartment. She confronted Emma and Gio, suspecting they planned something against Professor Dalton. After confiding in Felicia, Anna believed Emma might make her move that night. To prevent it, Anna contacted the fire department about an overdue inspection at the lecture hall, which led to the lecture being canceled. Emma was frustrated but refused to abandon her goal.

Ava invited Ric to join her at the pool, but he declined, focusing instead on spending time with Elizabeth. Ava then texted Cody, who arrived for some poolside flirting. Ava cooled herself and Cody with an ice cube before they shared a kiss. Cody reminded her she had slapped him the last time, but Ava encouraged him to take the risk again. Kristina saw their close moment and quickly suggested to Molly they leave for the lake instead.

Drew confronts Sidwell and seeks help for Willow

Drew tracked down Sidwell to demand information that could help Willow get her children back. He warned that if Sidwell didn’t cooperate, he could make things difficult for him. Later, Drew met with Martin for legal help, but Martin said nothing could be done at the moment. Drew also revealed to Alexis that he and Scout were looking at schools in Washington, D.C., ahead of a move.

Ric secretly hired Martin to help him get out of his business arrangement with Ava without her knowing. At Laura’s office, Anna hid Outback when HOA president Mabel arrived to complain about barking. Mabel played a recording of the noise, which caused Outback to bark again. Laura told Anna she might need to find a new home for her pet.

Jordan suspected Sidwell was working with Marco on shady deals and discussed the risks with Laura. At a meeting with Lucy, Jordan, and Sidwell, Lucy confirmed that Deception would keep quiet about evidence involving Sonny, but Sidwell still seemed uneasy about the situation.

