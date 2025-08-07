General Hospital Spoilers, August 7 Episode: Will Emma’s Lab Break-In Plan With Gio Lead to Major Trouble?

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, August 7, reveal a packed episode filled with tension and emotional moments. Drew threatens Sidwell, Emma’s risky plan hits a bump, and Sonny hears something positive. Fans can expect several storylines to move forward with twists and turns throughout Port Charles.

Emma’s move against Dalton creates tension

Anna warns Felicia that Emma is planning to act against Professor Dalton. Anna seems concerned about Emma’s growing involvement and may seek Felicia’s help to stop her. However, Emma isn’t alone, Gio is also involved in the plan to break into the lab. Anna might even use her contacts to either sabotage the plan or keep tabs on it from a distance.

Meanwhile, Trina urges Emma to reconsider working as Dalton’s research assistant. After Josslyn called Dalton a sleaze, Trina thinks Emma should back off. Still, Emma remains intrigued by Gio and opens up about her feelings, especially after seeing his loyalty in the situation.

Drew pushes Sidwell’s buttons

Over at the Metro Court, Drew gets into a heated conversation with Sidwell. He threatens to walk away if their partnership no longer serves both sides. Sidwell catches on quickly and asks, “You wouldn’t be threatening me, now would you?”

Jordan has updates for Laura regarding Sidwell and possibly his connection to Sonny. Laura hesitates to involve Jordan in any risky moves, but Jordan might decide to act anyway. This could pull Jordan further into the brewing conflict between Sidwell and Sonny.

Kristina feels the guilt over Molly and Cody

Kristina faces questions from Alexis about whether she regrets interfering in Molly’s relationship with Cody. Though Kristina may try to stay positive, guilt still lingers. She knows her actions may have cost her sister a second shot at romance.

Sonny finally gets a break when Brook Lynn shares good news. She tells him that the money laundering and investment troubles at Deception are being left in the past. That gives Sonny some relief after a stretch of constant issues.

Ava puts Ric to the test to see where his loyalty stands. Ric’s growing attachment to Elizabeth might backfire, especially after Ava turned to Alexis to shut down their blackmail deal. GH spoilers suggest Ava and Ric are headed for more trouble.

