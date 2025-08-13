General Hospital Spoilers, August 13 Episode: Will Jason Stop Drew from Using Danny Against Him?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, August 13, promise a day full of tension in Port Charles. Jason will confront Drew over Danny's arrest, while Josslyn faces a shocking twist involving Britt. Meanwhile, Anna investigates a WSB mission, and Willow has news about her confrontation with Lucas.

Anna questions Jack about WSB mission

The episode kicks off with Anna pressing Jack for details about Vaughn and Josslyn’s latest WSB assignment. Jack continues to downplay the risks, insisting that they would notice if anything was wrong. However, Anna remains cautious, questioning if Jack is really certain everything is under control.

Josslyn shocked by Britt’s presence

At the Five Poppies Resort, Josslyn is taken aback when she spots Britt sitting with Vaughn. Shocked, she ducks out of sight, trying to process what she just saw. Pascal later scolds Britt for idling and pressures her to get back to work. Britt reluctantly complies, reminding Pascal that he is not in charge. When Vaughn notices Josslyn’s unease, she reveals that Britt is supposed to be dead, leaving Vaughn stunned.

In Port Charles, Rocco shares good news with Gio: Lulu has agreed to adopt Outback. At the same time, Carly warns Liesl against causing problems between Rocco and his mom. Carly makes it clear that hurting Lulu would also hurt Rocco, urging Liesl to reconsider any plans to stir up conflict.

Jason confronts Drew over Danny

At the Quartermaine mansion, Alexis is furious after Drew demands Danny’s arrest. She tells Drew to stop wasting time and reminds him that Scout may blame herself if the arrest goes forward. Drew may eventually relent, but Jason confronts him directly, warning, “Don’t ever try to do it through my son again.”

Willow also faces drama when she informs Elizabeth about her altercation with Lucas. After Lucas pushed her too far, Willow slapped him, and she explains the situation to Elizabeth. Fans can expect Elizabeth’s reaction to Willow’s side of the story, adding another layer to the ongoing Port Charles drama.

