General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Solve the Mystery Before It’s Too Late?

On General Hospital this Friday, February 28, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) digs into a perplexing mystery, while Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) reaches her breaking point. Meanwhile, Ava Jerome (Maura West) takes a risky gamble that could backfire.

Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) has a favor to ask, though it remains to be seen if Sonny is the one he’ll turn to for help. Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) receives a chilling warning from Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) about her relentless pursuit of Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota). Isaiah makes it clear—if Jordan interferes, Sidwell will eliminate her.

At the same time, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) confides in Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), seeking guidance on how to handle Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi). Kristina’s unwavering sense of justice continues to put her at odds with those around her, and a fierce confrontation with Ava looms on the horizon.

Ava finds herself walking a dangerous line, especially when Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) urges her to back down. With shared custody of her daughter already secured, Ric warns Ava that pushing too hard—especially with Kristina—could cost her. But when Kristina storms in, tempers flare, leading to an all-out battle between the two strong-willed women.

Meanwhile, Sasha struggles under the weight of her tangled web of lies. As she confesses to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) that she’s unsure how much more she can take, the tension surrounding their fake paternity arrangement continues to mount.

Someone offers Sasha an apology—possibly Jason—who realizes the pressure she’s under. He reassures Sasha that she’s in control, but their situation remains complicated as they navigate their delicate partnership.

Sonny can’t shake the feeling that something isn’t adding up—especially regarding Jason’s framing and the professional-level cleanup at the cabin crime scene. Though the truth about Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) taking down Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) remains hidden, Sonny senses there’s more to the story.

With Jenz Sidwell and Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) also weighing on his mind, Sonny has his hands full as he pieces together the tangled web of deceit surrounding him.

Elsewhere, Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) presents Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) with a compelling proposition. Though Carly is hesitant, GH spoilers suggest she may ultimately give Olivia the green light.

As tensions rise across Port Charles, secrets threaten to explode. Will Sonny uncover the truth before it’s too late? Can Sasha hold it together, or will the weight of deception finally crush her? And how will Ava’s latest gamble impact her future?