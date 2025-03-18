General Hospital Spoilers: Will Valentin Cassadine Save Himself by Exposing the Truth?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital promises intense drama as Valentin Cassadine finds himself at Sonny Corinthos’ mercy, Carly Spencer fights for her life, and shocking confessions threaten to change everything. Here’s what’s coming up in Port Charles.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Harrison Chase is blindsided by Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s revelation—Dante Falconeri is the father of her firstborn child. This bombshell changes everything for Chase, who now faces a difficult choice: should he tell Dante the truth about the baby that was given up for adoption?

Meanwhile, Dante and Lulu Spencer share a lighthearted moment, completely unaware of the storm brewing around them.

Elsewhere, Brad Cooper is in full panic mode, making an urgent call for help. Will he reach out to Selena Wu or someone else who can save him from whatever trouble he’s facing?

In Miami, Lucas Jones wakes up with a pounding headache and no memory of the previous night. His companion, Marco, assures him he was safely tucked in, but Lucas can’t shake the feeling that he may have gotten himself into something unexpected.

Back in Port Charles, Anna Devane scrambles to secure the antidote for Carly, who has been poisoned with polonium-laced Champagne. Jack Brennan grows increasingly suspicious and soon sets his sights on Valentin as the likely culprit.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks’ handler, Vaughn, warns her that secrecy is now her way of life. Will she be informed of Carly’s condition, or will she remain in the dark as she continues her WSB training?

In a tense showdown, Sonny Corinthos confronts Valentin at gunpoint, demanding answers. Valentin will have to act fast to save himself—does he know who bombed Sonny’s penthouse? Will he point the finger at Jack Brennan, or does he have a different name to offer in exchange for his freedom?

As tensions rise, Sasha Gilmore Corbin confesses to Jason Morgan about a risky deal she made, leaving Jason deeply concerned for her safety. With secrets unraveling and betrayals lurking around every corner, General Hospital is gearing up for a week of explosive drama. Stay tuned.