Grammy Awards 2025: Liam Payne Receives Emotional Tribute in This Year's In Memoriam Segment
One Direction alum, Liam Payne, who passed away in 2024, received an emotionally charged tribute during this year’s Grammys.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Last year the world lost an incredible young artist, Liam Payne. It was nothing less than a shock. Many people started paying their tributes to him, which signified that he would never be forgotten.
This year, during the Grammy Awards, held on February 2, 2025, the One Direction alum was tributed during the In Memoriam segment.
During the heavy segment at the award function, the late singer’s wholesome moments were shown to the crowd.
The audience got to witness his playfulness with his fans, along with other moments when he was on the stage. In that clip, the What Makes You Beautiful singer can be heard saying, “We never expected any of this to happen... if you actually still think about it, we've done some amazing things.”
During the ceremony, other One Direction alums, including Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles, were not present, per E! News. For the unversed, Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was just 31 years old at the time. After the news about the same rolled out, the world mourned his death and also celebrated his artistry.
