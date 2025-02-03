Grammys 2025: Will Smith and Stevie Wonder Pay Ode to Quincy Jones; Performance From Janelle Monáe Has Everyone Dancing
Will Smith and Stevie Wonder led a heartfelt tribute to the late Quincy Jones at the 2025 Grammys, sharing personal stories about him. It featured performances by Herbie Hancock and Janelle Monáe.
At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, a heartfelt tribute honored the late Quincy Jones, who passed away in November 2024 at the age of 91. The segment featured performances by renowned artists and touching stories about Jones' impact on music.
Will Smith introduced the tribute, sharing personal anecdotes about Jones' influence on his career. Stevie Wonder followed, recounting memorable experiences with Jones.
The musical homage included performances by Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, and Janelle Monáe. Erivo delivered a moving rendition of Fly Me to the Moon, while Hancock showcased his piano mastery with Bluesette.
Monáe energized the audience with Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, channeling her inner Michael Jackson and captivating everyone.
Young voices from the Pasadena Waldorf School and Palisades Charter High School choirs joined the stage, adding depth to the tribute. Their harmonies enriched the performances, symbolizing Jones's lasting influence on future generations.
An unexpected highlight occurred when Janelle Monáe tossed her jacket into the crowd during her performance. Taylor Swift, seated near the stage, caught the jacket and was later seen wearing it.
The tribute concluded with a performance of We Are the World, a song co-produced by Jones. The ensemble, including Wonder, Hancock, Monáe, and the choirs, delivered a powerful rendition that resonated with the audience.
ALSO READ: Grammys 2025: Shakira Dedicates Best Latin Pop Album Award to Her 'Immigrant Brothers and Sisters'; 'Will Always Fight...'