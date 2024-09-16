Happy Birthday Amy Poehler: Exploring Her Top 10 Roles As Inside Out Actress Turns 53

Amy Poehler is one of the most popular comedic stars of the 21st century. With her immaculate comic timing and sense of humor, she has remained a prominent figure in films and television for over a decade. Over the years she has been the host of the most recognized and popular comedy show Saturday Night Live. From animation to live-action, television to feature films, and spots to lead local roles, Poehler easily adds a higher dimension to any character.

Today, this Oscar-winning iconic actress turns 53. On this special occasion of her birthday, we revisit the top 10 movies from her filmography

1. Baby Mama

The lightweight romantic comedy Baby Mama earned mixed reviews from the audience. It holds a rating of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes and the film has an average score of 55 out of 100 on Metacritic. Despite the lukewarm response, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have great chemistry that shines through in this sweet movie.

The story follows Kate, a 37-year-old woman, who desires to become a mother. However, due to her T-shaped uterus, her chances of getting pregnant are condensed. Desperation to become a mother leads Kate to meet Angie, an immature, obnoxious woman from South Philadelphia. The comic timing and humor between the two characters keep the audience entertained.

2. Sisters

The great dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned in Sisters after Baby Mama. This American comedy film focuses on two half-sisters (Kate and Maura) whose parents are selling their childhood home. Kate (Tina Fey) and Maura ( Amy Poehler) decide to throw one final party, using the events as a way to escape themselves from life's problems temporarily and recapture their youth.

Advertisement

Hilariously scripted and wonderfully enacted, the movie embraces the glory of chaos. The amazing chemistry between Fey and Poehler makes Sisters a comedy-filled delight to watch. However, since Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released on the same day as the Sisters, fans believe the movie didn't receive the attention it truly deserved.

3. Moxie

Moxie, the 2021 American comedy-drama, starring and directed by Amy Poehler, stands out as one of her sharpest and most groundbreaking achievements. The film remains memorable as a groundbreaking inspirational story for women. It boldly claims that women can't just be objectified or just valued for sexual appeal, they can't be taken advantage of in the name of relationships, and can't be touched inappropriately.

Modern social issues are portrayed in this movie with depth and emotion with powerful protest stories screaming throughout the film. It follows the story of sixteen-year-old Vivian who is inspired by her new friend and feminist mother, Lisa. Her inspiration sparks a revolution to tackle sexism in school. The performance and attractions of this movie are extremely accessible, timely and enjoyable. Moxie is a testament to Poehler's talent in front of and behind the camera.

Advertisement

4. Megamind

The 2010 superhero film stars Tina Fey as the female lead and Amy Poehler in a cameo with Bill Hader. It is an American superhero comedy movie produced by Dream Wax Animation and Pacific Data Image. The story of this movie revolves around a highly skilled supervillain alien named Megamind.

5. Inside Out 2

Amy Poehler's greatest work in an animated movie is her portrayal of Joy in Inside Out. The movie beautifully captured the inner emotional world of a young girl- facing isolation at the new school and feeling anger, fear, jealousy, sadness and of course joy. The 2015 feature film Inside Out was a huge hit.

Undoubtedly, Poehler's portrayal of Joy is brilliant, bringing the character to life. Inside Out 2 continues the story of how an 11-year-old girl struggles to cope with the harsh conditions of the interstate. This film remains one of Pixar's strongest additions, which won two Academy Awards.

Advertisement

6. Mean Girls

Mean Girls (2004) is a cult classic teen comedy that remains iconic. As a staple of 2000s pop culture history, this film's popularity stays undiminished. Mean Girls is an enduring hit with a lasting cultural impact. In this timeless masterpiece, Poehler's performance as the cool mom is unforgettable.

Her classic lines as Regina's mother have become timeless. Every scene, from pink tracksuits to provocative dancing and underage drinking, remains and is cherished by fans.

7. Wine Country

Wine Country tells the story of six women overcoming inner turmoil to celebrate friendships and make new connections. The friends rediscover themselves during the Napa Valley trip to celebrate Naomi's 50th birthday. Once again, Poehler wins the hearts over audiences by showcasing her depth and sincere acting skills as Abby.

Each character has their own set of difficulties from Rebecca's inconsiderate husband to Naomi’s anxiety over medical results, Abby’s jobless situation, and Val’s search for love- none of them fully happy!

The film's charm lies in the way each actress clearly relishes the roles. Full of light and accessible vivaciousness Wine Country tells the story of a good heart and genuine friendship. It bypasses the typical romantic subplot and shares the deep chemistry between the women, adding freshness and heartfelt sweetness.

Advertisement

8. Arrested Development

Poehler is best known as Gob's Wife on Arrested Development, considered one of the best sitcoms in television history. Surprisingly, her character was never named. But that didn't affect her role, rather she portrayed it brilliantly. The show, which aired from 2003 to 2006, was a huge hit with viewers but was eventually canceled due to low ratings.

9. Wet Hot American Summer

This 2001 movie can be called a spoof of the 1980s s*x comedy movies. Although the movie did not do well at the box office, it still remains a classic. The satirical comedy Wet Hot American Summer is highly acclaimed for its incredible cast. It has an iconic cast including Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler etc.

10. They Came Together

The first stage of love is initial enmity. This is the story of They Came Together. The film revolves around how two characters soon turn from mutual enemies to having feelings for each other. A romantic comedy that follows a very comfortable, simple and familiar story, yet it's filled with golden love moments. This movie stars Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Cobie Smulders, Christopher Meloni, Bill Hader etc.