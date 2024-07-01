House of the Dragon: How Does Daemon Targaryen Die In Harrenhal? Explained

Spoiler alert for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3

It's possible that the most recent episode of the second season of House of the Dragon hinted at Daemon Targaryen's impending death. Until now, Matt Smith has portrayed Daemon as someone who acts impulsively. The most notable of these actions was the brutal murder of Jaehaerys Targaryen, which almost caused a civil war in the realm. With his dragon, Caraxes, he is currently on a mission to seize Harrenhal and gather an army in the Riverlands. The most recent episode shows us an idea of the impending doom that the war will cause when he arrives at the infamous castle.

The death of Daemon Targaryen, a major event in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, has been referred to in an ominous line from episode 3. Continue reading to know how Daemon Targaryen dies in Fire and Blood.

How does Daemon Targaryen die in Harrenhal?

In Fire & Blood, Alys Rivers's prediction regarding Daemon Targaryen's demise becomes a reality. After an epic aerial battle over the God's Eye, a lake close to Harrenhal, with his nemesis and nephew, Prince Aemond Targaryen, Daemon meets his maker. Aemond and Daemon's respective dragons, Caraxes and Vhagar, are also killed during the sky-based fight. Despite this, Daemon was declared the winner of the fight, albeit for a moment. Daemon launched himself onto Vhagar and rammed his sword through Aemond's false eye into his skull, presumably killing him, as the two rivals and their dragons rushed toward God's Eye.

If Aemond managed to survive, it was only a matter of time before he was killed by the forceful fall into the lake. According to legend, the dragon riders and their horses struck the God's Eye with such force that the ensuing splash rose as high as the tallest tower in Harrenhal. In other words, you can't just walk away from it.

Ironically, though, Daemon's body has never been found; only Aemond's corpse has ever been found. This gave rise to tales that the rebel prince survived and met up with Nettles, his true love, somewhere in Westeros. But Fire & Blood makes it pretty obvious that this is all a myth.

Daemon Targaryen's fate in House of the Dragon

Speculation about whether the end of the charismatic Prince Daemon will occur in the second season of House of the Dragon continues to grow among fans. Although there have been indications of a book-loyal death, the precise time is still a mystery.

Alys delivered a prediction that foreshadows Daemon's fate, based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood and showrunner Ryan Condal's vision. The timeline, though, might be changed by the series. According to the book, Daemon dies about a year after gaining Harrenhal for the Blacks, as seen in episode three of season two. There are a lot of important things happening during this time that might take up more time than the rest of the season.

A crucial event that is heavily hinted at in "Fire & Blood" is the Fall of King's Landing, which is a significant battle that which Daemon and his powerful dragon Caraxes get involved in. This incident is probably going to be a major set piece in the second half of the season, given the timeline that has been established. As a result, season three may be the earliest time for Daemon's anticipated demise.

Condal, Martin, and the writing team can now explore additional aspects of Daemon's story from Fire & Blood, such as his relationship with the mysterious Nettles, a character who hasn't been revealed yet. Thus, even though Daemon's final destiny might already be known, fans can still expect an exciting exploration of his journey in the next few seasons.

