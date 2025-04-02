How Did Val Kilmer Gain ‘Difficult to Work’ With Reputation in Industry? Find Out Amid Top Gun Star’s Untimely Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention to death

Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65 after battling with pneumonia. The actor stepped into the industry in the 80s and has landed major roles in notable movies such as Top Gun, Batman Forever, and Tombstone, among many others. While his fans loved watching the film star on the big screen, he struggled to gain a reputation on the sets with his co-stars.

Kilmer penned an autobiography, I’m Your Huckleberry, and in there he went on to share that he had a hard time breaking the ice with Tom Cruise. Kilmer wrote in his book, “I gave him an extremely expensive bottle of champagne but placed it in the middle of a giant field and made him follow scavenger hunt-style clues to find it.”

He further added, “I hid behind a bleacher and watched him lug the giant crate to his motorcycle.”

While the actor thought that his trick would help him get closer to the Mission Impossible star, it failed, and instead, the latter did not even thank Kilmer for his gesture.

People close to the late actor had been aware of the Batman Returns star’s introvert nature, which pulled him back from cracking the code of interaction with his co-stars and other celebrities in the industry. The media reports stated that if anyone could search actors with the key words “difficult to work with,” the first name to appear on the list would be that of Val Kilmer.

The above-mentioned claims were also backed by directors like Russell Crowe, Marlon Brando, and Edward Norton.

Previously speaking of his time on the sets of Top Gun, Kilmer revealed that he had to sulk his way into the auditions for the part of Tom Kazansky. He said, “I read the lines indifferently and yet, amazingly, I was told I had the part.” The actor further added, “I felt more deflated than inflated.”

Despite of people’s perspective about him, Val Kilmer managed to gain the fame and reputation he deserved.

