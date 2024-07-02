‘I Am Deeply Saddened...’: Princess Anne Voices Regret As She Misses Ceremony Commemorating Canadian War Heroes Following Horse Accident

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, has spoken out for the first time since her recent horseback riding accident, which landed her in the hospital. The incident occurred near her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire, leaving her with a concussion and minor head injuries as per Mirror. Princess Anne was forced to miss several scheduled engagements as a result of her injuries, including an important ceremony honoring war heroes in Canada.

Princess Anne breaks silence on absence during ceremony honoring Canadian war heroes

Princess Anne, known for her solid commitment to royal duties, was forced to withdraw from nine engagements following the accident. Among these was a moving ceremony celebrating the centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial. In her absence, the Governor General read a message from the Princess, expressing her deep regret at missing the event.

"It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today," the message said, "as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment."

Princess Anne is continuing recovery at home

Princess Anne continues to recover at home after being discharged from the hospital last Friday. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, has provided updates on her progress, saying she is "doing fine, slow but sure." He thanked the medical team at Southmead Hospital for their care during her brief stay.

According to palace sources, Princess Anne will only resume public duties once her medical team has determined that it is safe to do so. She is currently receiving home rehabilitation support while adhering to standard concussion protocols. It is unclear how long her recovery will last.

Princess Anne, an accomplished equestrian who represented Great Britain at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, suffered injuries consistent with a horse-related incident. While the exact details are unknown due to the effects of her concussion, she was initially treated on-site by an emergency crew before being transported to the hospital.

The royal's absence from the ceremony in Canada, where she has previously attended similar events, shows her strong love for honoring historical sacrifices. Her message conveyed warm wishes to those in attendance, reflecting on previous commemorations in which she had participated.

