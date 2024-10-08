'I Love How Loyal Her...': Luke Bryan Clarifies His Remarks About Beyonce's 2024 CMA Awards Snub

Luke Bryan recently sought to explain the context of his comments about Beyoncé getting snubbed at the 2024 CMA Awards. Bryan had recently experienced backlash after expressing his desire for her to "get in the family" of country music following the snub of Cowboy Carter album. He explained that his remarks had been misconstrued.

Bryan took to X (formerly Twitter) on October 6th, to address the controversy. He urged fans to patiently listen to the full interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM where he made the comments. He said that would provide the complete context to understand his intentions with the remarks.

He wrote, "I am posting tonight based on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I have read the last couple of days from an interview on the Andy Cohen show I did this week when I was promoting my album. I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative."

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album made her the first black woman to hit the Billboard Top Country Albums and Hot Country Song Charts with Texas Hold ‘Em, yet the CMAs paid her little attention and did not nominate any of her works. Bryan shared a perspective on the situation who has been awarded the title of CMA Entertainer of the Year twice and had co-hosted this year’s ceremony.

Advertisement

He continued in his X post, "I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall."

In that interview with Cohen, Bryan did appreciate the nomination process saying who can blame the fans when it has been made quite clear that dropping one country album does not mean that a nomination follows. He further indicated, "I'm all for everybody coming in and making country albums and all that. But just by declaring that, just because she made one. I don't need [a nomination], just 'cause I make one."

However, he opted to stress that his remarks were not directed at Beyonce’s work but at the difficulties of transitioning to a different genre. Other singers such as Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson also weighed in on the CMA snubs. Parton complimented Cowboy Carter as a ‘wonderful album’.

Advertisement

As for Clarkson, she was surprised, remembering how the songs of the album went viral and were everywhere, yet it got snubbed. Clarkson also recalled her own experience with the country music industry and how challenging it is for an artist who does not belong to country music to break into the genre.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Beyonce: Revisiting Her Top 10 Hits As Pop Icon Turns 43