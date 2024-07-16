'I Was So Happy': Henry Winkler Reveals FBI Agents Once Visited His Home To Meet Happy Days 'The Fonz'

During a talk on the SmartLess podcast, Henry Winkler shared a humorous anecdote about an unexpected visit from the FBI. On the episode aired on July 8, the 78-year-old actor recounted an incident where FBI officers came to his house, not for an official purpose, but simply to "see the Fonz."

Henry humorously described being at home in his apartment, listening to Dan Fogelberg on a rented record player playing vinyl records. He had just purchased the album from Tower Records in Sunset, Los Angeles. While immersed in nostalgia from his career, he heard a knock at the door.

Opening it, he was surprised to find three men with badges, initially feeling apprehensive due to their authority. However, they quickly reassured him that they weren't there for any serious matter; they simply wanted to meet Winkler, renowned for his iconic role as Fonzie on Happy Days. Relieved that he wasn't in trouble, Winkler chuckled about the incident and harbored no ill feelings toward the unexpected visit.

When Henry Winkler was evacuated from Dublin Hotel due to fire incident

During his visit to The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, in June of this year, Henry Winkler was evacuated from the hotel due to a fire alarm shortly after his arrival. Firefighters responded to the scene on the fifth floor of the historic 19th-century hotel at 10:38 a.m. local time.

After the evacuation, Winkler took a photo with firefighters in front of the fire station and posted it on Instagram. His caption expressed appreciation for the emergency responders, stating, “Dublin’s finest does a great job when our hotel is evacuated on our first morning!!!!”

Henry Winkler and Ron Howard reunite at book event in Sydney

It had been quite some time since friends and former co-stars Henry Winkler and Ron Howard, famous for the TV show Happy Days, had seen each other. However, in February, the two actors reunited for Winkler’s book tour in Sydney, Australia. Winkler, 78, expressed his joy on Twitter and Instagram, sharing a photo with Howard, 70.

“LIFE! As the WORLD turned RealRonHoward⁩ came to my book event in Sydney Australia. SO exciting for everyone !!!!” Winkler, 78, wrote on X alongside a snap of the two.

Reposting Winkler’s tweet, Howard, 70, wrote, “Just started post-production in Sydney on my recently wrapped latest movie @edenthemovie starring an amazing cast.”

“A great creative experience but that’s for another post,” he wrote on X. “When I touched base with Henry, I discovered he was making an appearance here in support of his excellent best-selling memoir BeingHenry, The Fonz and Beyond. Fantastic!”

He added, “We connected backstage and I watched him give a great speech to a huge crowd. What a blast!RealImagine.”

The highlight of the evening was Winkler’s impassioned speech onstage, where he spoke about their friendship behind the scenes and their shared experiences in the entertainment industry. Howard watched the entire scene backstage, thoroughly impressed.

