'Important To Have Transparency': Ariana Grande Speaks Up on Using Injectables After Joking About Botox
Ariana Grande shares her thoughts on beauty transparency, revealing it’s been four years since she last used injectables. Here's everything you need to know.
Ariana Grande recently opened up about her experience with cosmetic procedures. While accepting the Rising Star award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, the pop icon jokingly referenced injectables, sparking interest in her personal beauty journey.
During her acceptance speech, Grande joked about her past use of Botox and fillers. “I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I’d be hearing the words ‘Rising Star’ again,” she quipped.
“I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvederm. I thought I’d be hearing ‘Slightly Withering Star’ or ‘Drooping Star’ by now, so thank you.” Her witty remarks drew laughter but also prompted curiosity about her current views on injectables.
Following the event, Ariana Grande addressed her comments in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She shared that her joke was meant in good humor and clarified her current stance on cosmetic procedures.
“I’m still clean,” she shared, revealing that it has been four years since she last used injectables. Grande added, “When I start going again, I’ll let you know. I mean it.”
Grande, the founder of R.E.M. Beauty, is committed to being open with her audience. "I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder," she said. She stated she values honesty in the beauty industry and promised to keep her fans updated about her decisions.
ALSO READ: Tallulah Willis Sets the Record Straight on Mom Demi Moore’s Alleged Golden Globes Snub of Kylie Jenner: 'Had She Seen KJ Wanting To...'