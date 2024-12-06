‘It’s Easy To Be Behind…': Cynthia Erivo Speaks Against Cyberbullying Following Online Attacks On Wicked Co-Star Ariana Grande

While Wicked is garnering love from all around the world, its star, Cynthia Erivo has come forth to address the ill practice of cyberbullying. Her comments came as Ariana Grande, who is also associated with the musical project had fallen victim to online attacks in the past.

Per a report by Deadline, Cynthia Erivo stated, “I think cyberbullying is quite dangerous to be honest because it’s easy to be behind the computer and type words about a person you don’t know anything about.”

She went on to emphasize the importance of protecting oneself from cyberbullying. The British singer, who is also a highly talented actress, added that being a supportive figure for someone experiencing cyberbullying is crucial. She noted, “To really be a counterpoint to whatever is coming at that person – be the voice that is positive.”

Cynthia Erivo made these comments while being a part of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival.

The I Might Be In Love With You songstress was present for the event alongside other big names from the movie industry such as Michael Douglas, her other Wicked co-star Michelle Yeoh, Jeremy Renner, and Vin Diesel.

Brendan Fraser, Catherine Zeta Jones, and Sarah Jessica Parker were a few more actors who were a part of the Red Sea Film Festival. The film festival is being held from December 5 to 14.

Talking about the movie, Wicked, it is the first entry of the two-part series which is being directed by Jon M. Chu. The outing is smashing the box office in the U.S. as well as internationally with a $400M collection to date.

Besides the We Can’t Be Friends songstress, Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, the musical fantasy movie also stars Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Peter Dinklage, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

